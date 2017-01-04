Username: 1

Listen to your ears…they might be telling you something.

Hearing Loss is connected to other health conditions

High Fever can cause damage to hair cells in the inner ear

Diabetes – Hearing loss is 2x as likely with diabetes

Ototoxicity – There are more than 200 medications that may be harmful to the ears

Noise Exposure – Hearing loss is more common in men than women

Alzheimer’s [auth] & Dementia – Dementia risk may be up to 5x higher with hearing loss

Depression – Adults 50+ with untreated hearing loss are more likely to report depression

Falling – Hearing loss tied to 3 fold risk of falling

Osteoporosis – Demineralization of the inner ear bones

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) – Could the ear be the window of the heart? Hearing loss and CVD are linked

Smoking – Smokers have a 70% higher risk of hearing loss

Ready to hear better?

Tired of always waiting on your healthcare professionals?

Don’t wait any longer! We will see you at YOUR convenience.

We always have time for you.

At Pro Active Hearing Center, where we are on your time…

Because your time is valuable.

2017 will be the best time to take care of your hearing needs

MAJOR discounts off MSRP

FREE video otoscopy

FREE hearing test

FREE cleaning & hearing aid service

FREE caption phone (if eligible)

Why wait? The price could NOT be any better!

Always Professional

Always Happy to See You

Always Pro Active Hearing!

Call (575) 622-0375 for your FREE exam

Pro Active Hearing

214 W 1st St

(575) 622-0375

Related Posts

About the Author: Business Review

« Lady Rockets roll to big win over Ruidoso 79-30