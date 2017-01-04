Pro Active Hearing LLC.
Listen to your ears…they might be telling you something.
Hearing Loss is connected to other health conditions
High Fever can cause damage to hair cells in the inner ear
Diabetes – Hearing loss is 2x as likely with diabetes
Ototoxicity – There are more than 200 medications that may be harmful to the ears
Noise Exposure – Hearing loss is more common in men than women
Alzheimer’s [auth] & Dementia – Dementia risk may be up to 5x higher with hearing loss
Depression – Adults 50+ with untreated hearing loss are more likely to report depression
Falling – Hearing loss tied to 3 fold risk of falling
Osteoporosis – Demineralization of the inner ear bones
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) – Could the ear be the window of the heart? Hearing loss and CVD are linked
Smoking – Smokers have a 70% higher risk of hearing loss
