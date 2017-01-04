Username: 1

The Roswell Police Department arrested a fugitive from Nebraska on Sunday morning after the mother of the man’s new Roswell girlfriend became suspicious of him.

The girlfriend and her mother did some internet research and learned the man, who was using a false name, had potential criminal [auth] warrants. She then called RPD, whose officers located the man at the mother’s residence in the 200 block of West Mathews Street and took him into custody.

Arrested was Erick A. Covarrubias, 30. He was wanted in Hall County, Nebraska on multiple charges stemming from an assault that allegedly involved him punching his former girlfriend in the face about 60 times before crashing the vehicle they and the girlfriend’s 1-year-old grandchild were in. The child was not seriously injured, but the July 14 crash in Grand Island, Nebraska, left the woman with a variety of severe injuries.

Covarrubias is alleged to have fled the scene immediately after the crash. His Nebraska charges include first-degree assault, child abuse, and failure to stop following a personal-injury accident.

Covarrubias is being held at the Chaves County Detention Center without bond, awaiting extradition to Nebraska.

