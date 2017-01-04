The Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hROxV1) that the San Juan County Commission approved a request from the city of Aztec to use $3 million intended for the Flora Vista wastewater system on other projects.

Commissioners approved spending on three drinking water projects, including one that would provide a permanent source of clean water to residents of the Harvest Gold subdivision. That neighborhood has been advised to boil tap water since June.

The project would connect Harvest Gold’s water system to the Blanco Mutual Domestic Water Users Association.

Other infrastructure construction would provide water to residents of East Culpepper Flats.