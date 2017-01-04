Username: 1

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Roswell Museum [auth] and Art Center will open its newest exhibit in Spring River Gallery, Power: New Works by David Emitt Adams. Featuring original tintype photographs printed on used oil drum lids, this installation explores the ongoing legacy of the petroleum industry in American landscape and culture. A free opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., with an artist’s lecture taking place at 5:30 p.m.

Arizona-based photographer David Emitt Adams explores the intersections between landscape and culture across history through the use of tintype. Invented in the 19th century, tintypes are unique works made in-camera by creating a direct positive on a thin sheet of metal coated with a light-sensitive, dark lacquer or enamel.

Adams prints his images on discarded cans, scrap metal and other detritus he collects from the landscapes he photographs, emphasizing the close relationship between civilization and the natural environment.

In Power, Adams considers the oil industry, an institution that has profoundly influenced both American and global society. From the decline of the whaling industry to the development of the West, petroleum has played a critical role in our history since the 19th century, and continues to shape politics, international relations and technological advancements.

Traveling through the western and southern United States, Adams has photographed refineries in New Mexico, California, Mississippi, Texas and Arizona, and has exposed his photographs onto oil drum lids through the use of a mobile darkroom, giving his work a tactile quality.

Emulsion splotches, openings on the lids and repoussé letters and numbers underscore the physical presence of the drums themselves, reminding viewers that these objects contained crude oil before becoming tintypes. Simultaneously photographic and sculptural, Power highlights oil’s enduring presence in the American cultural landscape.

Power will be on view until May 29. For questions about other upcoming exhibits or events, contact the Roswell Museum and Art Center at 575-624-7644 or check out its website at roswellmuseum.org.

