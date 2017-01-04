Username: 1

Schweder

A Roswell liquor store owner suffered minor wounds Saturday and potentially saved the lives of others during a fire and shooting incident in which a neighbor allegedly shot out his window with three 30-30 bullets to escape a fire that was started in his residence.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, Quality Liquor store owner Dickie Davis was helping a customer load boxes into his car in the back of the store, when the first shot rang out. According to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court Tuesday, Davis told the customer to leave, because, “that was a [auth] gunshot.”

As the customer left, Davis stepped around the building, and saw an employee who was just coming into work, who told him that he, William Schweder, 62, shot at them from his window, which shattered.

After realizing what had happened, Davis went into the store, told everyone to get in the back and call 9-1-1, and then walked across the parking lot toward the shattered window. At that moment another shot rang out, and Davis was “tagged” in the arm by what he told police was shrapnel. The criminal complaint states there were people in the parking lot and Davis told them to leave because of the shooting.

According to a witness at the scene, Schweder had been “acting strange” lately and talked about seeing “tree people.”

During an interview with police, according to the criminal complaint, Schweder told police that several Chinese men entered the building where he resides, he did not know where they were, they did not speak, and started a fire.

Schweder then told police he followed the Chinese men into the room where he kept his guns and was going to shoot out his windows to escape the fire. His .22 caliber gun began to malfunction, which is why he used his 30-30. One of the Chinese men then pulled him through the window for safety, he said.

According to the criminal complaint, Schweder denied using any illegal narcotics.

Schweder was charged with one count of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building and one count of arson. He was released Sunday on a $20,000 bond pending a court appearance, according to Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city.

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Bethany

« GOP convention to be held tonight AG advises city to disclose Mayfield records; State’s chief legal office determines city withholding argument was invalid »