The Republican Party of Chaves County will hold its biennial organizational county convention tonight, when a new leader of the county party will be chosen for the next two years.

The purpose of the convention and ward/precinct caucuses to be held at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Bank at 3300 N. Main St. in Roswell is to elect new county officers, new county Central Committee members and 16 delegates to the Republican State Central Committee. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Any registered Republican in Chaves County may attend.

Jason Perry, chairman of the Republican Party of Chaves County, has announced he will not seek another two-year term as county chairman, although state party rules allow multiple terms. The [auth] chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties in Chaves County traditionally change every two years.

Perry served as the Republican Party’s county first vice-chair, second vice-chair and secretary, each for two years, before being elected chairman in April 2015, succeeding Clarke Coll.

Michael A. Trujillo, chairman of the Democratic Party of Chaves County, has also announced he will not run for a second two-year term as county chairman. Trujillo was elected county chairman of the Democratic Party two years ago, succeeding Fred Moran. Currently, Pauline Ponce is vice chair of the Democratic Party of Chaves County, Chuck Russell is treasurer and Billye Canady is the secretary.

The Chaves County Democrats will have their biennial convention in March, when precinct members will choose a new chair, as well as elect state central committee members.

Perry said a nominating committee, comprised of former GOP county chairs and those who have served in various county elected offices, will present its leadership recommendations.

Currently, Caleb Grant is first vice-chairman of the Republican Party of Chaves County, Margaret Kennard is the second vice-chair, Dorothy Hellums is secretary and Kevin Berry is treasurer, all from Roswell.

“I don’t have anything complete from the nominating committee yet, so they will make their presentation tomorrow evening,” Perry said Wednesday night.

Perry said Republicans attending tonight’s convention will initially caucus to determine if precinct leaders, or all Republicans in attendance, will be able to vote on new leaders.

“That all depends on how those that are present vote,” Perry said. “We can choose to do it either way. We’ve done it both ways. It just depends on how the Republicans present desire to do it. The easy way, and the way that most of the biennial conventions go, is that we vote to allow all Republicans that are registered voters in Chaves County present to vote, instead of going into precincts. When you do that, then only the leaders that are chosen to caucus from within those precincts will have votes.”

