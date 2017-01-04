Username: 1

El Capitan

By the time he came to live with us he already weighed about 60 pounds.

Only a few months old, his paws were bigger than my hands and he had yet to grow into his ears and jowls. He never really would. His reddish brown, white and black fur [auth] was soft like velvet, especially his ears, and his dark brown eyes were the kindest eyes I have ever known.

His name was El Capitan, but we called him Cappy for short, and for the next several years, the Saint Bernard who would grow to be about 190 pounds, truly was the captain of our family. Everyone who knew us during the “Cappy Era” has at least one favorite memory of our big beautiful canine captain.

My family lived in a typical 1980s split entry home. We had about eight or nine stairs to climb in order to go upstairs to the main level, or downstairs to the basement. We also had a deck leading into our backyard, with about the same amount of stairs. When Cappy first came to live with us he was frightened to go down the stairs, so when he needed to go outside, he would stand at the top and look down. For some reason, I got tasked with the gargantuan beast down the stairs.

Christmas traditions were abundant in our house. On Christmas morning we always opened our stalkings first and then had breakfast, sour cream coffee cake, scrambled eggs and the oranges we found at the foot of our stalking.

One Christmas morning during breakfast, we realized the dog wasn’t in his normal spot under the table, warming our feet, and looking for any morsels that might come his way by accident, or on purpose. We found him, that Christmas morning, in the living room, happily enjoying our life-saver’s candy.

Like my mom, Cappy loved buttered popcorn, and would come running at the sound of our air popper. He would sit patiently in front of the machine, until the popcorn was ready, and always got the first bowl. He also enjoyed ginger snap cookies, and every Christmas, he would get ginger snaps and lifesavers.

One day I was home by myself, and was downstairs playing a video game, when I kept hearing an occasional annoyed “woof” and then the “meow” of our cat T.C., so I decided to see what was going on. As I made it to the landing between the two flights of stairs, I found Cappy standing at the top of the livingroom stairs. He had an intense frown on his face, as the cat was swinging on his tail, running across his back, running underneath him and repeating. It was one of the funniest sites I’ve ever seen.

My favorite memory of Cappy is the day he hugged me. It had been one of those devastating junior high days, and I came home from school crying. Cappy was sitting in his spot, and I went over to pet him. I threw my arms around him, and he wrapped his head around my neck in a genuine dog hug. He always made me feel better when I was sad, but that day stands out as nothing but true love between a girl and her best friend.

We often put Cappy on our backyard trampoline. As kids, we thought it was great, but looking back on photos, I don’t think he liked it one bit. Thankfully, Saint’s are known for their patience!

Cappy died of cardiomyopothy about a year after I graduated from high school. It was a sad day for our family, and everyone who knew him, when we realized there was nothing we could do to save his life. My dad said he could never have another dog and he never has. In the years that followed and even to this day, my family always remembers how valiantly our captain loved, and led us.

All dogs are special, but for me, there is something magical about a Saint. As I end my day looking at photos and videos of Saint Bernard’s before bed each night, my husband wonders why I’m breed specific. My response: “Until you’ve been owned by a Saint, you will never know.”

I can guarantee anyone else whose been owned by a saint would agree with me wholeheartedly.

———

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Bethany

« Pro Picks takes a look at the wild-card round Museum’s new exhibit highlights tintype photography »