Above: Dexter junior forward Vianey Villalobos gets the easy bucket off the steal during the Lady Demons’ 45-23 victory over the visiting Hagerman Lady Bobcats Tuesday night at Lewis Gym in Dexter. Villalobos finished the game with nine points. (Jeannie Harris Photo)

Below: Dexter senior post Dayton Harris (center) is defended by Hagerman junior guard Osbaldo Najera (left) and senior forward Logan Franklin (right) during the Demons 48-36 win over the rival Bobcats Tuesday night in Dexter. (Jeannie Harris Photo)

In the last of two regular-schedule meetings between Felix River rivals Dexter and Hagerman, both Demon squads used sharp passing and solid defense to gradually pull away from the Bobcats and notch victories Tuesday night at Lewis Gym in Dexter.

Dexter Demons 48, Hagerman Bobcats 36

The Dexter boys defeated Hagerman 48-36 in a hard-fought game that was expected from the competitive, yet friendly neighboring towns in the Pecos Valley.

“It was a typical Dexter-Hagerman game,” said Dexter head coach Ron Grant. “Both teams got out and played real hard. We played well, especially in the second and third quarters. Got off to a slow start, but we really put it to ‘em in those two quarters.”

The Demons trailed [auth] 10-9 after one quarter, as both teams tried to shake off the effects of good eating and less exercise over the holidays.

“You could see the rust from the Christmas break, but our defense just did a fantastic job,” Grant said. “When we needed to, we shut ‘em down.”

Dexter held Hagerman to just four points in the second quarter, while the Demons found their stride, pulling away with 17 points.

Sophomore guard Sergio Ramirez led the Demons with 12 points off the bench, all 3-pointers.

“We’ve expected him to shoot like that all season,” Grant said. “We needed the break for our shooters. We did a lot of shooting practice — layups, free-throws, 3-pointers — everything we could think of.”

While the outside shooting was on point for the Demons, the intensity of the rivalry may have led to some easy misses.

“The work we did showed more on the outside than the inside,” Grant said. “We had wide open layups and missed them. Just one of those games. Everyone was hyped up. We’re glad to get out with a win.”

Sophomore point guard Jonah Chavez had 11 points and senior post Dayton Harris and junior guard David Morales each had eight.

“Jonah was his usual great self, directing the offense and picking up scrap points here and there,” Grant said. Dayton and David did fantastic jobs for us in the post. Hagerman’s size didn’t bother us that much.”

Grant said the Demons moved the ball around the Bobcats’ 2-3 zone defense until a good shot presented itself.

“We had at least 10 or 11 shots in the paint that we should have had, they just didn’t fall,” he said. “The rust hurt us, but overall I thought we played well.”

The Demons will have more time to practice until their next game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at New Mexico Military Institute.

Dexter hosts the Jal Panthers at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 on the first day of the three-day Dexter Invitational basketball tourney.

Lady Demons 45, Lady Bobcats 23

The ladies took the primetime spot in the 7 p.m. game Tuesday night, as the Lady Demons downed the Lady Bobcats 45-23 while trying out some new techniques on offense and defense.

“We played in a holiday tournament in Texico and didn’t fare very well, going 0-3,” said Dexter head coach Elizabeth Elizondo. “But the girls took it in stride and we decided to learn from our mistakes there and move on. The changes we made worked tonight.”

Dexter steadily pulled away through the game, holding the Lady Bobcats to 5-7 points in every quarter while controlling the ball and waiting for open shots.

“They were running 2-3 and we just moved the ball around,” Elizondo said. “They were patient and worked for the good, open shot and we were able to get some easy layups. We missed some shots, but the fast breaks helped us out.”

Junior guard Fatima Lopez led the Demons with 12 points while senior guard Yanelly Ronquillo, junior forward Vianey Villalobos and junior forward Madison Bogle each contributed nine.

Villalobos really took charge. She got steals for us and turned them into layups,” Elizondo said. “Fatima had two 3s and Yanelly had one, so our outside shooting wasn’t too bad either.”

Now at 7-7, Elizondo thinks her team is ready for a late season push toward the playoffs.

“These girls are hard workers,” she said. “They work hard and they play hard. We might be able to surprise a few people along the way.”

