The Roswell Daily Record reports (http://bit.ly/2iPEY62) that 39-year-old Bud Littleton, of Roswell, and 48-year-old Anthony Croci, of Hope, were found dead just outside of Roswell's city limits on Sunday after witnesses called to report the shooting.

When Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene the found one of the brothers lying in a vehicle and another lying near nearby vehicles. Both men suffered gunshot wounds.

Croci was alive when first responders arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from what investigators say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Littleton was dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.