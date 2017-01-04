Username: 1

Following a public records complaint filed with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the state’s chief legal officer and guardian of public interest has issued a determination requesting the city of Roswell reexamine its refusal to make available personnel records of former city zoo superintendent Elaine Mayfield.

The Attorney General’s Office said the city used an invalid justification to withhold records in Mayfield’s personnel file from the Daily Record. The AG’s Office requested the city reexamine its denial of documents to the Daily Record and produce the documents to the newspaper that are subject to public disclosure under the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act.

“Based on our review of the complaint, the response (on behalf of the city) and applicable law, we are willing to provide the city with the benefit of the doubt that the withholding of the responsive records pursuant to (state statute) was done with the intention of complying with its responsibilities under IPRA,” Assistant Attorney General Dylan K. Lange wrote Roswell City Attorney Aaron Holloman in a letter dated Tuesday, and emailed to the Daily Record Wednesday afternoon from the AG’s Office. “Nevertheless, in light of full transparency, we request that the city reexamine the records that it claims are exempt from disclosure and produce any records that contain non-exempt information in redacted form.”

The Daily Record filed a complaint with the AG’s office in late September, allegedly the city had violated the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act by improperly denying the production of records in Mayfield’s personnel file.

The Daily Record on Sept. 22 requested to inspect all personnel records generated for Mayfield’s personnel in the prior six months, after Mayfield was placed on administrative leave as superintendent of the Spring River Park & Zoo, after heading the zoo for [auth] decades.

Mayfield confirmed to the Daily Record in early September that she had been placed on a 30-day administrative leave by the city on Aug. 30. A city spokesperson said Mayfield had been effectively suspended “as a result of an internal personnel issue.”

“I’m a little shocked, it’s a difference of opinion. There’s no resolution yet,” Mayfield said in late August.

In early October, Mayfield, a 32-year city employee well known for her involvement in Roswell organizations and events, announced her retirement from the city, effective Nov. 1. City leaders and officials have declined to disclose the circumstances surrounding Mayfield’s suspension, citing personnel confidentiality concerns.

City Clerk Sharon Coll denied the Daily Record’s request to inspect any documents placed in Mayfield’s personnel file between March 22, 2016, and Sept. 22, 2016, citing legal counsel’s advice that matters in a city employee’s personnel file such as disciplinary reports and termination information are exempt from disclosure under IPRA because they are matters of opinion.

“Further, investigation and determination are ongoing in this instance and we believe that it is in the interest of public policy to not disclose materials related to these continuing investigations at this time,” Coll wrote the Daily Record. “Given this, there are no documents subject to disclosure that are available for inspection at this time pursuant to your request.”

The Daily Record then filed the complaint with the AG’s Office.

In a Nov. 8 response to the AG’s Office from Holloman, Holloman maintained the documents were not subject to disclosure, citing case law and a New Mexico Court of Appeals case.

“During the time period requested, the only documents in the requested personnel file are documents relating to discipline, evaluations or investigation documents that were created by the city in order to evaluate and determine the course of its continued relationship with the public employee,” Holloman wrote. “These are not documents of simple fact, such as job applications or resumes, but rather city created documents relating directly to the working relationship between the city and its employee.

“Because of this, these documents clearly fall within the exception as contemplated by (two cases) and as such are covered by the employee’s reasonable expectation of privacy. Therefore, the city did not disclose them.”

The Daily Record then asserted in a response to the city’s response that only portions of personnel documents that are clearly matters of opinion may be withheld from public disclosure under IPRA, not the entire documents, and all other portions are subject to disclosure.

In the AG’s determination Tuesday, Lange said the legislative intent of IPRA is “that all persons are entitled to the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government and the official acts of public officers and employees,” and “there is a presumption which favors disclosure of public records.”

Citing the same civil case cited by the city, State ex rel. Newsome v. Alarid, Lange noted the court ruling that “The citizen’s right to know is the rule and secrecy is the exception.”

Lange, in his letter to the city Tuesday, said the city’s custodian of records shall separate the information in Mayfield’s personnel file that are exempt and non-exempt from IPRA, and make the nonexempt information available for inspection.

Furthermore, Lange said the city’s assertion that documents were being withheld because matters were under investigation was an invalid justification to withhold public records.

“Therefore, any document that the city withheld pursuant to ‘the interest of public policy’ needs to be produced to (the Daily Record) for the New Mexico courts no longer permit the withholding of responsive records due to a countervailing public policy,” Lange wrote.

Lange said the city should reexamine the Daily Record’s IPRA request to see if there are records subject to disclosure.

“It is the position of the New Medico Attorney General that ‘matters of opinion’ exception extends only to information that is a matter of opinion,” Lange wrote. “Merely factual information or other public information is not protected merely because it is kept in employee personnel files.

“Therefore, requested documents that contain significant factual information in addition to opinion should be provided with the opinion information blocked out or otherwise redacted. It is also important to note that the presence of protected opinion information in a document does not exempt the remainder of the document from inspection.”

Lange said the “city should reevaluate its blanket withholding” of documents in Mayfield’s personnel file.

“The city should provide, at minimum, copies of the records requested with redaction of specific matters of opinion which are exempt from disclosure,” Lange wrote. “This approach follows the Office of the Attorney General’s recommendation for public bodies to redact records when possible instead of withholding.”

City spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said Wednesday night that the the city had received the determination letter from the AG’s Office Wednesday.

“The city respects the Attorney General’s Office offering its opinion and the city will give it full and thorough review to determine if or what action is necessary to ensure the city complies with the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act,” Wildermuth said.

Wildermuth said he was unsure of the timeline for the city’s review.

“We’ll try and do a review as quickly as possible,” he said.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Liquor store owner takes charge during shootout; Dickie Davis clears front of store, parking lot when alerted to shots fired Battle of the Bridges: Dexter tops Hagerman »