The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation [auth] from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Rhett Jordan Arnett, 37, of the 100 block of Oliver Street, was arrested Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue and charged with controlled substances possession prohibited. An investigation alleges he was in possession of heroin.

Abraham Salcido, 41, of the 2500 block of Verde Road South West in Albuquerque, was arrested Tuesday at 3:46 a.m. in the 700 block of West 16 Street and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges he was in possession of a used syringe.

Hannah Alice Fongemie, 21, of the 1200 block of West Summit Street, was arrested Tuesday at 6:04 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Summit Street and charged with possession of marijuana.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Second Street Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a glass door was damaged.

