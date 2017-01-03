Username: 1

A Ruidoso wom[auth] an was expected to be released from an area hospital Tuesday after being shot in the chest on Dec. 31 at a home in the 300 block of Turkey Track Road, said Chaves County Sheriff Britt Snyder.

Chaves County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the shooting through the Roswell Police Department Saturday, when the woman arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle after the incident and gave a statement to the officer regarding the shooting.

“The address was investigated by deputies and evidence of a possible shooting was located in the street and yard of the home,” Snyder said Tuesday. “The area was secured and our detectives were called to investigate this shooting.”

After being treated, the victim was able to provide investigators with more information about who might be responsible for the shooting.

“Our investigation leads us to believe (the victim), was shot at least one time in the chest area while standing in the street and/or front yard of the residence,” Snyder said. “We understand (the victim) is doing well, and could be released later (Tuesday).

Snyder said Tuesday that deputies are continuing to search for a person of interest in this incident. Roswell and Chaves County residents with any information regarding Saturday’s shooting are urged to call the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office at 575-624-6500.

This is an ongoing investigation.

