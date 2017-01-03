Username: 1

After nearly two hours of discussion Tuesday night, the Chaves County [auth] Planning & Zoning Commission was unable to reach a recommendation about whether to allow a trucking operation to continue on residential land near Old Dexter Highway.

The Chaves County commissioners are set to decide the year-and-a-half long zoning dispute at their regular meeting on Jan. 12.

Ignacio Campa has requested permission to continue parking tractor-trailers at his property at 3768 E. Crossroads, an area of both numerous residences and large swaths of irrigated farmland.

In August 2015, the county commissioners approved a 12-month special use permit to allow the NG Trucking operation owned by Campa. A request to continue that special use permit in the agricultural/residential district was denied by the Chaves County commissioners in August 2016. County Commissioner Will Cavin said then that Campa had failed to attempt to find other property more suitable for parking trucks, as the county commissioners had instructed Campa to do in August 2015 when Campa was granted the 12-month special use permit.

The Planning & Zoning Commission was scheduled Tuesday night to consider a request to rezone the property to industrial, but the P&Z Commission could not reach a recommendation.

P&Z Commissioner Jerry Wagner made a motion to approve an industrial permit to allow Campa to continue parking trucks on his property, with several stipulations. However, Wagner’s motion died for lack of a second to the motion by the P&Z’s other two members, Dale M. Rogers and Medodi Salas.

Neil Binderman of 3751 E. Crossroads was the only person who objected to the zoning change at Tuesday night’s meeting. He said a trucking operation diminishes property values on East Crossroads. Binderman said Campa has been operating the trucking operation for 13 to 17 years without proper zoning.

“My concern now is anyone can start any business that they want,” Binderman said.

Binderman said Campa also did not take advantage of the 12 months the county commissioners gave him to find an alternate location to park tractor-trailers.

“It’s just not the place for industrial,” Binderman said. “It is, in fact, spot zoning.”

Charles Sims of East Crossroads said he did not think that Campa’s trucking operation negatively affects his property value, or has any other detrimental effect. Sims, who owns properties on three sides of Campa’s two parcels that total 30 acres, said Campa maintains a tidy property.

“It’s not really a residential area. It’s a farm area. It’s a do-as-you-want area,” Sims said, making reference to Binderman’s British accent and out-of-state background. “It’s a country place.”

Ignacio Campa III said he and his father do their best to keep the property clean, and have invested in gravel to suppress dust.

“If we need to move out, I understand that,” he said.

Ignacio Campa III said he and his father are open to negotiating curfews or other restrictions on truck traffic.

“We just really don’t want to get kicked out of our property,” he said.

Maria Sierra, whose parents are neighbors of the Campas, said the Campas are good citizens.

“We have no problem with them having their trucks at their property,” she said. “I don’t see how it’s an issue to anyone.”

David Gonzales, representing Ignacio Campas, said no one complained about the trucking operation until recently. Gonzales said the trucks haul sand and gravel and arrive and depart from the Campas property empty, having less impact on local roads.

P&Z staff recommended denying the request to rezone the Campas property to industrial, but the P&Z Commission members were not so sure.

“I don’t know,” Wagner said, expressing concerns that rezoning the property could set a bad precedent. “That is my one and only problem.”

“I’m with Jerry. I really don’t know what to do at this point,” Salas said. “It is affecting a neighbor, his quiet enjoyment of his property. It might not affect other neighbors.”

“Personally, I think it’s a no-win deal either way,” Wagner said. “It’s up to the county commissioners to decide.”

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

