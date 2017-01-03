Username: 1

Toni Gomez, newly appointed county deputy treasurer. (Lisa Dunlap Pho[auth] to)

In her first official act as Chaves County Treasurer, Charlotte Andrade has named Toni Gomez deputy treasurer.

Gomez, a senior accountant with the county office since 2013, assumed the deputy position effective Monday.

“I am excited about the opportunity,” Gomez said. “I look forward to a great year.”

Andrade officially became county treasurer Jan. 1 after running unopposed for the office. She was deputy treasurer for about two years, appointed by former treasurer Steven Harris. Andrade previously served for 12 years as community development director for the county. Harris was not eligible for re-election due to term limits and worked his last day as treasurer Dec. 29.

Andrade said that she has worked with Gomez since January 2015 and has known her and her family personally for many years.

Gomez, previously an accounts receivable supervisor with Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s of business administration in accounting from the University of Phoenix. She also recently completed the Leadership Roswell program. She grew up in Roswell and graduated from Dexter High School. She is a single mother of two children, a 19-year-old and a fifth-grader.

In her new position, she will manage the county office and fulfill the role of county treasurer at the local and state level whenever Andrade is absent. Office duties involve collecting, distributing and accounting for taxes due the county and managing a staff of five.

Gomez said that she is interested in earning her certified public accountant license and is considering a possible future run for elected office.

“I definitely think that she has the potential to become county treasurer,” said Andrade. “She is a shining star.”

Andrade said that Gomez’s former position of senior accountant is likely to be advertised publicly by next week. She also said that she plans a few changes in the coming year, including sending tax bills by email and possibly setting up satellite locations during the busy periods for tax payments, typically December and May, to make it easier for people to pay their bills.

Andrade earns $65,855 a year in her position, as determined by the state legislature. By current county ordinance, deputies to elected officials can be paid a maximum of 95 percent of the salary of the elected official. Gomez could earn a maximum salary of $62,562 a year under current laws.

