Story Times resume this week after the holiday hiatus. Fun fact: Jan. 4 is National Spaghetti Day and our first Story Time of the new year will celebrate this cherished pasta dish. And true to form, following a big spaghetti dinner, the Saturday Story Time will feature books about sleeping such as “How Do Bears Sleep?” by E.J. Bird.

Registration for the upcoming littleBits program also opens this week for the session happening on Jan. 14. All ages are welcome and it’s free to sign up. For more information, call 575-622-7101 or visit us at 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Book Talk

Circulation Supervisor Robert Briggs recalls the year 2016 as a hard one. The deaths of many beloved writers, actors, musicians and scientists have left many people heartbroken. It is at times like these that laughter is most important, and there are a few gifted people who can bring it out of all of us. If [auth] you are in need of a good laugh, or maybe want to understand the inner workings of the mind of a funny person, the library is a good place to start.

Nobody loves a good roasting like Kathy Griffin, and her connections in Hollywood have given her plenty of opportunity for telling hilarious zingers about various celebrities. In her book, “Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins,” Griffin recounts various encounters with the likes of Jon Hamm, Eddie Murphy and Jackie Collins. Her brief anecdotes are not only funny, they serve to humanize the celebrities that she runs into — something that is very important when most people we see on television are only caricatures of themselves.

Griffin is not above self-depreciative humor, oftentimes taking a gentle jab at the way she sometimes becomes starstruck. The chapters are brief enough that one can read during a quick break and not have to worry about pausing in the middle of a chapter. It’s a great book for anybody who loves Griffin’s brand of humor or reading about celebrities. “Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-ins” can be found in the New Books biographies section at the library.

Trevor Noah is known for being the new host of “The Daily Show,” but his book, “Born a Crime,” shows that he is talented at taking bad situations and finding the humor in them. Born in South Africa when it was still an apartheid state, his birth was proof of an illegal relationship. His mother went through extreme and heartbreaking lengths to keep his existence a secret from the government, fearing that if he was found, he would be taken away.

Rather than be soured by his experiences of being an illegal child, he learned from his mother how to use humor to cope with hardships that most of us couldn’t imagine. Heartfelt, poignant and humorous, Noah shows us firsthand that even though the world is very unfair and relentlessly cruel to some people, it’s always possible to find the humor in everything.

Robin Williams was a revered stand-up comic and actor, and his departure from the world left many of us grieving for the loss of a great talent. The DVD “Robin Williams Remembered” shows interviews with friends and co-stars to the late Robin Williams, clips from his last interviews, and material from some of his stand-up specials and television shows. Williams’ former co-star of “Mork and Mindy,” Pam Dawber, tells hilarious stories about his antics on the set of the beloved sitcom, and the tributes from those who knew him show how deeply he affected the lives of others. Watching this DVD is a must for any fan of Robin Williams.

Amanda Davis is a reference librarian at the Roswell Public Library. She can be contacted at A.Davis@roswell-nm.gov.

