Username: 1

Spitzer Automotive & Industrial Products Company (also known as Spitzer A&I) is an auto repair and service, serving customers in Roswell since 1945. They’ve provided customers in SE New Mexico and the surrounding communities with quality products and affordable service going on 72 years. Whether your vehicle requires routine maintenance or complex repair work, their skilled technicians can help you get back on the road without delay.

Service

If you’re having any trouble with the following, or just needing some maintenance, Spitzer A&I covers the following:

Alignment

Carburetion & [auth] Fuel Injection Systems

Electrical Systems

Fuel Systems

Alternator

Starter

Cruise Control

Braking Systems

Air Conditioning Systems

Call (575) 624-0728 for more info on service.

All of Spitzer’s automotive technicians are well-trained and ASE Certified, which translates into meeting the latest industry standards ensuring proper diagnosis and procedure to ensure the job gets done correctly and efficiently. Modern equipment is also utilized to ensure the work orders are filled briskly but appropriately. Brakes, fuel injection systems, alignments, etc. – all have their own specialized machinery to get the job done right. Customer satisfaction is their number one priority, this is why they offer some of the most comprehensive auto repair and maintenance services locally available outside of a dealership service center.

Automotive & Industrial Parts

Spitzer A&I is your one stop automotive parts center as they carry a complete line of parts to meet your every need. Their parts line includes:

Interstate Batteries

Gates

Standard Motor Products

Axalta & Nason Coating Systems

Wagner Brake

Federal-Mogul

4 Seasons Air Conditioning

Monroe Shocks & Struts

Fram Filters

3M

Call (575) 622-7042 for more info on parts.

Spitzer A&I wants to thank all of its past and present customers for their continued growth and success. They consider all of their employees to be their main asset of the business and credit them with Spitzer’s successes as well. Call Spitzer Automotive & Industrial Products Company for info on parts and services at (575) 624-0728 or (575) 622-7042 today…“a good product at a fair price since 1945.”

Spitzer Automotive & Industrial

515 S Virginia Ave

Service: (575) 624-0728

Parts: (575) 622-7042

Mon – Fri 8 AM – 5 PM

All Major Forms of Payment Accepted

Related Posts

About the Author: Business Review

« Roswell’s Sanchez goes undefeated at Silver City Duals