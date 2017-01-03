Username: 1

Members of the Sidney Gutierrez Middle School Governing Council and Principal Joseph Andreis, at the head of the table, approved a change to sibling enrollment policies for the city’s only charter school at a Tuesday night meeting. Applications for the upcoming school year at the school are due today through Jan. 19. Council members are, from left, Shawna Perry, Betsy Cunningham, Dr. Michael Taylor and Bill Wolf. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Roswell’s only charter school has changed its rules regarding sibling admissions the night before applications can be submitted for the upcoming academic year and about a month before drawings for selected students will be held.

“We are having a special meeting because of the drawing coming up,” said Principal Joseph Andreis before the governing council began its second consideration of the policy change at a Tuesday night meeting.

The policy change addresses what the school will do if the number of sibling candidates exceeds the number of available slots at the school.

Andreis and four members of the governing council also have discussed additional changes to be made next year that possibly could open up slots to more non-sibling students in Roswell.

The rule change was adopted because Sidney Gutierrez has been challenged by its own successes and its policies regarding sibling admissions.

The school is one of the highest ranked in the state and the city. It consistently earns “A” grades from the New Mexico Public Education Department and is [auth] often named by other educational data-gathering groups as a top middle school in New Mexico.

Applications for next year can be submitted starting today through Jan. 19. The random drawing to select from those applicants will occur early February.

The school has a maximum of 22 slots available for sixth grade for the coming year and possibly some spots in seventh and eighth grades should current students move away or choose to attend other schools. Total enrollment for the school as outlined by its charter is 66, with only rare exceptions allowed by discretion of the Roswell Independent School District, which authorizes the school’s charter.

In general, Sidney Gutierrez applicants are chosen by lottery. Each year in recent history, many more students apply than slots are available. Last year, about 60 students applied, Andreis said.

But, by state law, charter schools in New Mexico are required to admit siblings of current students before filling slots by lottery. Current students in good standing also are ensured continued enrollment through the end of eighth grade by statute.

The sibling statute ensures that parents who have multiple children of middle-school age will be able to enroll them at the same middle school, Andreis said.

But Sidney Gutierrez, in an effort to ensure adequate enrollment during its early years, went beyond state requirements and instituted a policy giving preference to siblings no matter how many years previously their nearest brothers or sisters attended, Andreis said. School policy defines siblings as either biological brothers and sisters or court-approved adopted siblings.

Families have been loyal to the middle school during the past 16 years to the point that many open slots each year are filled by siblings of current or previous students, Andreis said.

“I have known of instances where we’ve admitted siblings of former students who are now in college,” he said.

Not only does that mean that fewer slots are available for

other students in Roswell, but it also means that, as the years go by and the number of current and former students grow, the school could see more sibling applicants than available slots. Theoretically, siblings of up to 330 students could be given preference this year, with that total increasing by as much as 22 each year.

Andreis said that his data indicates that 15 current students accepted during last year’s drawing were siblings of current or former students. The year before that, it was six students.

The policy change approved Tuesday deals only with the issue of how to handle a situation in which there are more sibling applicants than open spots.

As approved by unanimous vote of the four council members, the new policy indicates that, should sibling applications exceed available slots, there will be a lottery to select which of those will fill the open spots. The remaining sibling applicants will be placed on a waiting list according to the order in which their names are chosen during the drawing. Non-sibling applicants will be placed on wait lists after the wait-listed siblings, again in the order their names are drawn.

At this point, the council has not chosen to restrict the

sibling preference to apply only to siblings of current students. That might be

a consideration moving forward, council members said at a Dec. 12 meeting where enrollment policies were discussed.

They said it can be emotionally difficult to witness the February drawing and the tears that result when students who want to attend don’t have their names drawn, so some members of the council expressed interest in considering enrollment policy changes that would provide more opportunities to Roswell students.

Although chartered by the local school district, Sidney Gutierrez is governed and

operated independently. The school does contract with the RISD to have district personnel handle some business services and operations, Andreis said.

According to state and independent websites, there were 98 public charter schools in New Mexico in 2015, the latest year for which data is available. The majority, 71, were chartered by the state. The others, like Sidney Gutierrez, are chartered by the school districts in which they reside. According to those websites, the only other charter school in the region is Jefferson Montessori Academy, a K12 school in Carlsbad.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« DWI arrests in Chaves County 2017 first baby arrives at Lovelace »