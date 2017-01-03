Username: 1

Last year about this time, I made some predictions for 2016. Turns out, I was right, wrong and a little in between, with observations both on and off the mark.

A quick review, and some new predictions:

• I said it would be a brutal winter in New Mexico, citing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration prediction of a wetter- and colder-than-average winter, which would make for some good snowpack and an abundance of spring runoff and a very good growing season. I wrote the prediction in the aftermath of Winter Storm Goliath, which hit southeastern New Mexico in particular with record-breaking vengeance, but then it turned warm. I began to choke on my words as Roswell hit 90 degrees one day in January, so Old Man Winter was pretty much his [auth] usual self — unpredictable.

• I also said people would be sick of the presidential elections by the end of the year, which turned out to be a colossal understatement. Personally, I got sick of it all but remained glued to the train wreck anyway. Voter turnout backs up my contention that many, many others were thoroughly turned off by it all.

I was right in predicting Hillary Clinton’s nomination, but I never expected Donald Trump to win the GOP, much less the presidency itself. Who among us did?

This year, I predict, our newly elected president’s policies will inject jobs into the economy but that his inexperience in politics and diplomacy will hamstring him in other ways.

• As for state politics, there were clearly some “dogfights” for legislative seats as I predicted, so much so that the Republican House did indeed revert to another Democratic majority. And it does appear that Gov. Susana Martinez’s influence has indeed waned statewide and the secretary of state’s position has gone back to the Dems, so I nailed those.

• My prediction that state lawmakers would pass new driver’s license requirements to comply with federal mandate was both on and off the mark. It didn’t happen in the regular session, as I said it would, but it did happen later in the year with a special session. Now I expect a big backlash in 2017, as New Mexicans feel the MVD hassle that comes with it, and who will get the blame (Martinez or the Democratic lawmakers) will depend upon your own partisan bend.

• I was right about Think New Mexico’s push to reform the state’s capital outlay process not passing in 2016. I hope I was right in saying it would get more serious consideration this year, as New Mexico really needs to change the way it doles out state money. I still think it’ll pass in the coming session, but that may just be wishful thinking on my part.

• As for New Mexico’s need to improve public education, I said nothing would change in 2016, and while some might argue otherwise, I think I nailed that one too. I expect more of the same for the coming year.

• And regarding a hot topic at this time last year, I said the governor’s inebriated phone conversation with law enforcement from a Santa Fe hotel, which took place in December 2015, would throw her out of contention as a vice-presidential candidate. I doubt that did it; rather, I think it was her disdain for Trump, and her lack of interest in the job. In New Mexico, however, it may have indeed taken “a bit of the shine off her public persona,” as I wrote last year.

Overall, I guess I did pretty well with my predictions for 2016, but maybe that’s because I wasn’t bold enough. So let me try anew for 2017:

• New Mexico will have a warm winter, a dry spring and a hotter than you-know-what summer. And climate change, despite the deniers who just took over Washington D.C., will become an even bigger issue as Trump will change his mind and declare the science to be valid after all.

• As for the border wall Trump promised, we’ll see a fortification of what’s already in place, with the White House spinning it into a campaign promise kept. Ultimately, it’ll be of no consequence for U.S. immigration policies.

• Martinez will announce that she will retire from politics at the end of her term as governor. She’ll have a frustratingly ineffectual final two years in office.

• Legalization of recreational marijuana will be moved forward as a legislative resolution, thereby placing it before New Mexico voters. And while the negative downside to marijuana usage will get more attention in the coming year, voters will pass it with flying colors in 2018.

And one final prediction: 2017 will be a better year overall than 2016. Then again, that’s a wish, not a prediction. I hope it’s true for all of you.

Tom McDonald is founder and editor of the New Mexico Community News Exchange and writes this column for newspapers around the state as part of the service. He is also editor of the Roswell Daily Record and can be reached there at tmcdonald@rdrnews.com or 575-622-7710, ext. 302. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Roswell Daily Record.

