Username: 1

Municipal Court

Judge Lou Mallion

Arraignments

Nov. 23

Shoplifting, failure to comply — Aaron Trujillo; Defendant is sentenced to one day in [auth] jail, two days of community service, and fined $58.

Eluding, paraphernalia, failure to comply on house arrest — Raymond P. Encinias; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $3,218.

Nov. 28

Unlawful use of drivers license, revoked — Gino Lopez; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $329.

Eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia — Roxanne Macias; Defendant will perform three days of community service, fined $258.

Resisting, possession of drug paraphernalia, pedestrians on street — Victoria Gustamantes; Defendant is sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $302.

Disorderly house — Estrella Montantez; Defendant is fined $104.

Shoplifting (fourth offense) — Mercedes Richardson; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $29.

Possession of drug paraphernalia — Keith Cooper; Defendant is fined $129.

Shoplifting — William Bellande; Defendant is sentenced to five days in jail, fined $29.

Failure to comply — Serena C. Ponce; Defendant is sentenced to six days in jail, fined $179.

Failure to comply — Angel Rodriguez; Defendant will perform 16 days of community service, fined $716.

Failure to comply, failure to appear, failure to pay, unlawful use of drivers license, red light, registration — Victor Dana; Defendant will perform six days of community service, fined $1,074.

Shoplifting — Johnny Sosa; Defendant is sentenced to 20 days in jail, fined $358.

Nov. 29

Failure to appear on order to show cause, unlawful use of drivers license, insurance — Ariane Boling; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $512.

Failure to comply with community service — Adam Gamez; Defendant is sentenced to three days in jail, fined $208.

Shoplifting, marijuana — Raymundo L. Salcido; Defendant is sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $408.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, suspended drivers license, insurance — Estefania Martinez; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, eight days of community service, and fined $995.

Nov. 30

Revoked, display registration, insurance — Jeremy K. Whitley; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $29.

Speeding — Allison Price; Defendant is deferred 90 days, no citations.

Dec. 2

Failure to appear, suspended drivers license — David L. Gonzales; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, two days community service, and fined $308.

Dec. 5

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Pedro Loya; Defendant is sentenced to six days in jail, fined $358.

Concealing identity — Aaron Trujillo; Defendant is sentenced to three days in jail, fined $129.

Failure to appear, insurance, failure to pay — Karl Affsprung; Defendant is fined $408.

Shoplifting — Carlos Archuleta; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $529.

Unlawful use of drivers license, concealing identity, speed, registration, insurance — William Atkinson;

Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $746.

Shoplifting — Salvador Fuentez; Defendant is fined $229.

Failure to comply — Amanda Leeson; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear, failure to pay, unlawful use of drivers license, no insurance — Leroy Aragon; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $616.

Eluding police, trespassing, failure to appear, failure to pay — Clinton Aderholt; Defendant is sentenced to 13 days in jail.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay, failure to comply — Jesus Rodriguez; Defendant is sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $941.

Failure to pay — Amy Baca; Defendant is fined $537.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Janet G. Wood; Defendant is sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $587.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to comply — Defendant is sentenced to 149 days in jail, fined $666.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Anthony Gonzalez; Defendant will perform six days of community service, fined $716.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Today is National Spaghetti Day