Public Records
Municipal Court
Judge Lou Mallion
Arraignments
Nov. 23
Shoplifting, failure to comply — Aaron Trujillo; Defendant is sentenced to one day in [auth] jail, two days of community service, and fined $58.
Eluding, paraphernalia, failure to comply on house arrest — Raymond P. Encinias; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $3,218.
Nov. 28
Unlawful use of drivers license, revoked — Gino Lopez; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $329.
Eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia — Roxanne Macias; Defendant will perform three days of community service, fined $258.
Resisting, possession of drug paraphernalia, pedestrians on street — Victoria Gustamantes; Defendant is sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $302.
Disorderly house — Estrella Montantez; Defendant is fined $104.
Shoplifting (fourth offense) — Mercedes Richardson; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $29.
Possession of drug paraphernalia — Keith Cooper; Defendant is fined $129.
Shoplifting — William Bellande; Defendant is sentenced to five days in jail, fined $29.
Failure to comply — Serena C. Ponce; Defendant is sentenced to six days in jail, fined $179.
Failure to comply — Angel Rodriguez; Defendant will perform 16 days of community service, fined $716.
Failure to comply, failure to appear, failure to pay, unlawful use of drivers license, red light, registration — Victor Dana; Defendant will perform six days of community service, fined $1,074.
Shoplifting — Johnny Sosa; Defendant is sentenced to 20 days in jail, fined $358.
Nov. 29
Failure to appear on order to show cause, unlawful use of drivers license, insurance — Ariane Boling; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $512.
Failure to comply with community service — Adam Gamez; Defendant is sentenced to three days in jail, fined $208.
Shoplifting, marijuana — Raymundo L. Salcido; Defendant is sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $408.
Failure to pay, failure to appear, suspended drivers license, insurance — Estefania Martinez; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, eight days of community service, and fined $995.
Nov. 30
Revoked, display registration, insurance — Jeremy K. Whitley; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $29.
Speeding — Allison Price; Defendant is deferred 90 days, no citations.
Dec. 2
Failure to appear, suspended drivers license — David L. Gonzales; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, two days community service, and fined $308.
Dec. 5
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Pedro Loya; Defendant is sentenced to six days in jail, fined $358.
Concealing identity — Aaron Trujillo; Defendant is sentenced to three days in jail, fined $129.
Failure to appear, insurance, failure to pay — Karl Affsprung; Defendant is fined $408.
Shoplifting — Carlos Archuleta; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $529.
Unlawful use of drivers license, concealing identity, speed, registration, insurance — William Atkinson;
Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $746.
Shoplifting — Salvador Fuentez; Defendant is fined $229.
Failure to comply — Amanda Leeson; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to appear, failure to pay, unlawful use of drivers license, no insurance — Leroy Aragon; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $616.
Eluding police, trespassing, failure to appear, failure to pay — Clinton Aderholt; Defendant is sentenced to 13 days in jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay, failure to comply — Jesus Rodriguez; Defendant is sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $941.
Failure to pay — Amy Baca; Defendant is fined $537.
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Janet G. Wood; Defendant is sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $587.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to comply — Defendant is sentenced to 149 days in jail, fined $666.
Failure to pay, failure to comply — Anthony Gonzalez; Defendant will perform six days of community service, fined $716.