Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to identify a motive in Sunday night’s shooting that took [auth] the lives of brothers Bud Littleton, 39, of Roswell, and Anthony Croci, 48, of Hope, New Mexico, in what officials are saying is a murder-suicide.

Emergency medical services were called to the 5000 block of West Berrendo Road just outside Roswell’s city limits at 9:40 p.m. Sunday by witnesses to the shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found the brothers, one laying in a vehicle, the other laying near vehicles parked at the residence, both with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Croci, was alive when first responders arrived at the scene. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from what investigators are saying was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while Littleton was determined to be dead at the scene.

“Our investigation has determined that the individuals involved were reported to be brothers,” said Chaves County Sheriff Britt Snyder in a news release Tuesday. “We believe one brother shot the other and then turned the gun on himself.”

According to Snyder, investigators are continuing to work on corroborating witness statements and evidence at the scene.

“We’re just trying to confirm what we think went on and we have to make sure that the evidence seems to indicate what the witnesses tell us, and that the witnesses are consistent. That was a witnessed event. It was done right there. There were several other people there when this all went on,” Snyder said.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff said his office will release more information regarding the incident as it becomes available.

