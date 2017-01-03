Username: 1

Above: Goddard senior guard Desi Flores goes up for an easy bucket after stealing the ball from the Lady Warriors during the first half of the Lady Rockets’ resounding 79-30 victory over visiting Ruidoso Tuesday night at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym. Flores led Goddard with 21 points. (Steve Notz Photo)

Below: Goddard’s Bailey Beene spots up to shoot a 3 during the first half of the Lady Rockets’ 79-30 win over Ruidoso on Tuesday. Beene hit several long range shots to help Goddard pull away from the Lady Warriors. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Goddard Lady Rocket basketball team used a big dose of half-court pressure defense to rack up numerous steals and easy transition baskets in a big 79-30 win over the visiting Ruidoso Lady Warriors.

The Rockets, with their biggest offensive output of the season, got production from all 10 who suited out, and ran away with their biggest victory of the year.

The Warriors (4-9), who haven’t beaten the Rockets in five years, put up a good effort hitting from the outside early, but ultimately ran out of steam to the run-and-gun Rocket squad.

[auth] Coach Jared Neighbors was very pleased with the big victory. “After the holiday tournament —the competition we played there, it just propelled us to do what we did tonight. We had great teamwork. In games like this, it’s easy to be selfish, but the girls continued to be selfless and pass the ball to the open shooter. We knocked down shots and played well tonight.”

The Rockets used two quick steals from Katherine Kolker and turned them into two quick layups by Desi Flores and, with 15 seconds gone in the game, the Rockets were off to the races.

Following the two early Flores hoops, the Rockets went on a rare drought as the score stood 4-2 with 4:35 to go. Bailey Beene promptly ended the dry spell with the first of her three treys in the opening quarter to make it 7-2.

The Rockets then went back to pressure D and easy hoops to start to pull away. Beene’s third 3-pointer made it 19-7 and the Rockets were up 19-13 at the quarter break.

Flores again opened the quarter with two quick buckets to make it 23-13. The Warriors would counter with two hoops of their own and the game was somewhat close at 23-18.

With 3:12 to go in the half, Eden Wiggins stole the ball and fed Camaryn Villalpando for an easy layup and the Rockets ended the half on a 14-0 blitz to put the game away. Villalpando had eight points in the run.

“With that size they have down there (6-foot-1 Lia Mosher), the pressure we put on their guards helped a lot,” explained Neighbors of the big defensive effort. “Bailey came off the bench again and knocked down some big shots in the first half when they were keeping it close. Defense led to offense for sure tonight.”

Just like the first two quarters, Flores began the third quarter with two early buckets and the Rockets would stretch the lead to 45-20 and clearing of the bench. The Rockets would continue to score as Beene would hit another 3 and Wiggins hit two late buckets as the Rockets went into the final frame up 54-28.

The final quarter was an utter disaster for the visitors as they were outscored 25-2.

Micaela Kolker had four buckets and Flores three as the hosts simply had their way with a tired Warrior squad. Ruidoso had a game on Monday night at Robertson and it was evident that the road trip was taking its toll late in the game.

With 3:36 to go, the Warriors had only four shot attempts as they had trouble with the relentless Rocket defense and didn’t score until senior point guard Karina Vintere made a layup with 1:25 to go. Victoria Dennis wrapped up the onslaught with a late 3 to make the final 79-30 as the Rockets improved to 9-6.

Flores led the Rockets with 21 points followed by Micaela Kolker with 17, Beene with 12, and Villalpando with 10.

The Lady Rockets will now see if their new ranking of 5th in 5A is deserved as they go on the road for the next six games – starting with Alamogordo on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The girls squad will not play another home game until January 31st.

