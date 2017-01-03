Username: 1

Fred Schrimsher passed away on December 29, 2016 of natural causes in Roswell, New Mexico at the age of 89 years, just four weeks prior to his 90th birthday.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents Arlonzo and Lilly Schrimsher. Brothers Cecil, Floyd, Tom Ben. Sisters, Irene, Camela, Pauline, Doris, Deloris, Maxine.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Marjelaine. His sons, Brad Schrimsher of Glendale, AZ, Fredrick Schrimsher of Colleyville, [auth] TX his wife Lee Ann and granddaughters, Emily and Lauren. He is also survived by his twin brother Ted and his wife Vera of Roswell, NM. Brother Max Schrimsher his wife Eleanor of Scottsdale, AZ, his sister Bennie Davis and husband Harvey of Cost Mesa, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his best friend, his dog named “Dog”.

Fred was born in Frederick, OK, January 29, 1927. Fred graduated from Weaver High School and joined the Navy shortly after, where he served on the USS North Carolina until the end of WWII.

Fred spent his entire life farming and did not retire until his 89th birthday. His favorite hobbies were hunting with his boys, motorcycle riding, camping, golfing, water-skiing and spending time with his beautiful granddaughters.

His many friends were an important part of his life. They spent mornings drinking coffee, enjoying their Wednesday and Friday lunches, and telling tall tales and stories; some of which were true!

But, above all, his favorite time was going out on the town and dancing with his beloved wife.

Memorial services will be held on 10 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2017 at Christ’s Church in Roswell, NM.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

