After a good 2-1 showing in the Poe Corn Invitational, the Goddard Rockets hit the road to take on a tough Portales squad Tuesday night, where the shooting woes from the tourney loss returned in a 78-63 loss to the Rams.

The Rockets had four scorers in double figures as senior point guard LeAnthoney Harrison led with [auth] 17 points, junior guard Jesse Reyes had 15, junior center Dalin Stanford scored 12 and senior forward Ethan Coombes tallied 10 points.

Reyes and Stanford each had a decent night shooting from the field, but as a team the Rockets only shot 37 percent, including 8 of 28 from long range.

Despite the poor shooting, the Rockets kept pace through the first half, trailing by a single point at 31-30, but in the third quarter, foul trouble for two starters led to a big period for the Rams and 6-foot-5 center Jeremie Karngbaye.

The Rockets were outscored 25-14 in the third quarter and without shots falling, Goddard was unable to make up the lost ground.

To go along with his points, Stanford had 18 rebounds to record a double-double for the game.

The only real positive team-shooting statistic came from the free-throw line, where the Rockets went 11 of 14 for the game.

The Rockets host the Alamogordo Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m.

