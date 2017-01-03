DWI arrests in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in C[auth] haves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Beltran
Name: Lorena R. Beltran
Age: 38
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Jan. 3, DWI, criminal damage to property, evading an officer, expired registration, no proof of insurance
BrAC/BAC: Arrest based on field tests
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Montano
Name: Fred Mantano
Age: 35
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Aggravated DWI
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
McNeil
Name: Christopher J. McNeil
Age: 34
Resident of: Artesia
Arrested: Dec. 31, DWI, failure to maintain lane, failure to give immediate notice of an accident
BrAC/BAC: .12
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Miller
Name: Lori Miller
Age: 49
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Jan.1, DWI, failure to maintain lane
BrAC/BAC: .10
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Pollard
Name: Charles Pollard
Age: 65
Resident of: Paducah, Kentucky
Arrested: Jan. 1 for Aggravated DWI
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Salazar
Name: Maria Salazar
Age: 52
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Dec. 31, aggravated DWI, turning violation, failure to maintain minimum speed
BrAC/BAC: .20
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
