In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in C[auth] haves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Beltran

Name: Lorena R. Beltran

Age: 38

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Jan. 3, DWI, criminal damage to property, evading an officer, expired registration, no proof of insurance

BrAC/BAC: Arrest based on field tests

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Montano

Name: Fred Mantano

Age: 35

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Aggravated DWI

BrAC/BAC: Refused

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

McNeil

Name: Christopher J. McNeil

Age: 34

Resident of: Artesia

Arrested: Dec. 31, DWI, failure to maintain lane, failure to give immediate notice of an accident

BrAC/BAC: .12

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Miller

Name: Lori Miller

Age: 49

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Jan.1, DWI, failure to maintain lane

BrAC/BAC: .10

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Pollard

Name: Charles Pollard

Age: 65

Resident of: Paducah, Kentucky

Arrested: Jan. 1 for Aggravated DWI

BrAC/BAC: Refused

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Salazar

Name: Maria Salazar

Age: 52

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Dec. 31, aggravated DWI, turning violation, failure to maintain minimum speed

BrAC/BAC: .20

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

