Dexter wins rivalry games with Hagerman

January 3, 2017 • Local Sports

Above: Dexter sophomore Sergio Tegeda (30) takes on Hagerman senior Andres Arebalos during the Demons’ 48-36 victory over the [auth] Bobcats Tuesday at Lewis Gym in Dexter.
Below: Dexter junior Bryana Muñoz looks for a shot surrounded by Hagerman defenders during the Lady Demons’ 45-23 win over the Lady Bobcats on Tuesday night. (Jeannie Harris Photos)
For more on the games, see Thursday’s edition of the Roswell Daily Record Sports pages.

