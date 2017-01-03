Coming up in Roswell
Mom’s Day Out
Mom’s Day Out begins at Grace Community Church on Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will continue every other Tuesday past that date.
Mom’s Day Out is a nurturing environment where kids have an awesome time while moms gets a break. Each child will enjoy [auth] crafts, lessons, music and hands-on activities. Includes a baby playgroup (for infants, ones and twos) and age-appropriate groups for 3 to 5-year-olds. The cost is $5 an hour per child with a onetime registration fee of $15 per child (max $30 per family).
Grace Community Church is located at 935 W. Mescalero Road. For more information or to register, call Shawn-Renae Brown at 623-5438.
Video art screening
No Horizon, a video art screening, takes place at the Roswell Museum and Art Center’s planetarium, 100 W. 11th St., at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The screening entails animations, short live-action films and experimental music videos created by artists in the U.S. and Chile.
For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Folk Family Revival
Folk Family Revival performs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pecos Flavors Winery and Bistro, 412 W. Second St. Tickets are $10.
For reservations or more information, visit pecosflavorswinery.com or call 575-627-6265.
