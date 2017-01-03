Username: 1

Advertising





His Beatitude Symeon, by the Grace of God, Metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church in America, has fallen asleep in the Lord. May his memory be eternal.

Metropolitan Bishop Symeon was born Steven Mark Holdridge to Clyde and Mary Holdridge in Roswell, Oct. 6, 1953, and graduated from Roswell High School prior to continuing his education at Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma. Starting his sophomore year, he was catechized in the Greek Orthodox Church of the Megolohari, Tinos, Greece (taking the Christian name, Stephanos), by the Atrchimandrite Paul, a hieromonk from the island of Tinos, Greece, and exchange professor at Phillips. He received orders, including the Sacred Presbytery, from Patriarch +MARKOS’s Auxiliary Bishop +DAVID in 1975 pm October 8th.

In 1983, having been recommended by Archimandrite Paul of Tinos, Greece, Priest [auth] Stephen Holdridge of Roswell, NM was consecrated Bishop by +MARKOS, Patriarch +DIODOROS, and Archbishop +NATALINO. For whatever reason, written documentation of this ordination to Bishop was never forthcoming, therefore Metropolitan SERAPHIM sought conditional re-ordination by membership in the Synod of the Holy Eastern Orthodox Catholic and Apostolic Church, by Metropolitan Denis Garrison, Metropolitan Vladymir Sehorn, and Archbishop Paul Dolan.

In 1995, Metropolitan SERAPHIM met another lifelong friend, Bishop Nestor, now his successor as Metropolitan of The Russian Orthodox Church in America. In 1996, he was made a Great Schema monk by Metropolitan VLADIMIR, being given, as is traditional, another name, this time honoring St. Symeon, the God-receiver.

Metropolitan SYMEON became increasingly active in healthcare and was chaplain of an AIDS hospice and of HIV patients at Denver General Hospital and was on Mayor Welington Webb’s committee on HIV/AIDS services. He chaired the committee that wrote the three-year plan for HIV services for the City and County of Denver.

Metropolitan Symeon cofounded various counseling organizations in Denver with Mr. Stephen Lee, who has recently also relocated to the Roswell area.

In October 2006, Metropolitan SYMEON moved his primary residence from Denver, Colorado to Roswell where he stabled the Monastic Skete of Saint John the Wonderworker and the parish of Holy Protection Church which relocated to their current building at 337 East Sixth in Roswell in May of 2016.

He was preceded in death by his mother Mary, his father Clyde, his sister Adra Mae McConnell, his aunt Ruth Leathers, his uncle Emery Leathers, his sisters-in-law Judith Holdridge, Joyce Holdridge, and Frances Virginia Stone, his niece April Holdridge and by many friends and co-workers in Christ.

He is survived by his brother Archbishop Dionysius (David C Holdridge) and by Metropolitan Nestor, Metropolitan Vladimir, Deacon John (Kyle Whitworth), Deacon Simon (Stephen Arthur), Archimandrite Anthony (Dale Luebke), and many friends of the clergy of ROCIA, and by Bishop Michael Burder, Deacon Kristi Burger, and Pastor Christina Schilder of Bloodbought Ministries and by Rick Bussey and by James and Jennifer Clabaugh and by Matthew Folletz.

Orthodox services for him will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at Holy Protection Church, 337 East Sixth Street, under the auspices of the Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church in America and assisted by the professional services of Anderson-Bethany Mortuary.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Fred Schrimsher