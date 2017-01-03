Username: 1

Sarah [auth] Ristom of Carlsbad holds her newborn son, Matthew Cole, Tuesday morning at Lovelace Regional Hospital. Her mother, Laurie Ristom, said this is the family’s first grandson. Laurie Ristom and her husband, Mike, also of Carlsbad, have two granddaughters as well. Matthew Ristom arrived Monday night and is the first baby born in 2017 in a Roswell hospital. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The first baby born in a Roswell hospital in 2017 is also the first child for the mother.

Matthew Cole Ristom was born to mother Sarah Ristom of Carlsbad at 10 p.m. Monday at Lovelace Regional Hospital after about 12 hours of labor. Both mother and the baby, who came in at 7 pounds and 14 ounces, are healthy and well. The baby is named after Sarah’s brother.

An exhausted mother said Tuesday morning that she was feeling overwhelmed and tired.

She said that she had been told shortly after arriving at the hospital the day before that her baby might be the first born at Lovelace this year. She has been visited by many family members and friends during her stay and will have the help of her mom and father, Laurie and Mike Ristom, also of Carlsbad, when she leaves the hospital.

“She said, ‘This is just life-changing,'” said Laurie Ristom about her daughter’s reaction shortly after the baby’s birth. “She already is realizing how much this baby has changed her life.”

Sarah Ristom works as an artist for her mother’s party and event business.

As the first baby born at Lovelace, Matthew Ristom received many gifts from the hospital and more than 14 other local donors. Food, gift certificates, blankets, a savings certificate, diapers and children’s clothing were among the donated items, with a value in excess of $400. Donors beside the hospital included Wal-Mart, Wakefield Oil, Jimmy John’s, Red Lobster, J.P. Stone Community Bank, Pepper’s Grill and Bar, Hippie Chicks, White Mattress, Papa Murphy’s pizza store, Subway, Bows and Britches Children’s Boutique and Consignment, Stellar Coffee, Big D’s Downtown Dive diner and Church of Christ.

