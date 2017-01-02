Username: 1

For Roswell, 2016 went out with a bang when police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Main Street at around 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to shots fired and a fire structure. Then, 2017 came in with a horror of its own, as two people reportedly died in a shooting incident on West Berrendo Road west of Roswell.

Details were sketchy on Monday regarding the Berrendo Road shooting, as numerous calls to the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office went unreturned. [auth] Calls to the district attorney’s office and to state police were also unsuccessful in gathering more details.

The city’s public information officer, Todd Wildermuth, confirmed the Sunday night shooting and its location, saying only that “two people died” and that the case is with the sheriff’s office.

The Daily Record was unable to confirm the identities of the victims on Monday.

Regarding the incident on South Main Street, Wildermuth said the owner of a building located to the south of Quality Liquor Store, allegedly set a fire inside his building and fired some shots at the fire. It was unclear his reasons for doing so, Wildermuth said.

“The owner of the neighboring liquor store came outside and was grazed on the arm by a shot. He was treated for his minor injury,” Wildermuth said. The owner of Quality Liquor is Dickie Davis.

During the investigation, fire and police investigators found what they thought could possibly be explosives inside the building, so the New Mexico State Police explosives team was called in as a precaution. It was determined “there were no explosives in the building,” Wildermuth said.

The fire was quickly distinguished, Wildermuth said, police officers detained William Schweder, 61, of the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue, for suspected arson and shooting at an occupied dwelling. He was being held at the Chaves County in lieu of a $20,000 bond, Wildermuth said Monday.

