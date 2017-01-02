Roswell’s Sanchez goes undefeated at Silver City Duals
Roswell junior wrestlers Alfonso Sanchez went undefeated at the Silver City Duals this past weekend, scor[auth] ing four pins and three forfeit wins in the 195-pound weight class.
Gabriel Najar went 6-1 with three pins and three forfeit wins at 180 pounds and Nathaniel Sanchez went 6-1 with one pin and three forfeit victories in the 120-pound class.
The Roswell Coyote wrestling team will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Al Salazar Memorial Invite in Santa Fe.