Username: 1

Roswell junior wrestlers Alfonso Sanchez went undefeated at the Silver City Duals this past weekend, scor[auth] ing four pins and three forfeit wins in the 195-pound weight class.

Gabriel Najar went 6-1 with three pins and three forfeit wins at 180 pounds and Nathaniel Sanchez went 6-1 with one pin and three forfeit victories in the 120-pound class.

The Roswell Coyote wrestling team will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Al Salazar Memorial Invite in Santa Fe.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Alabama OC Kiffin leaving before national title game