Username: 1

Municipal Court

Judge Lou Mallion

Arraignments

Nov. 2

Paraphernalia — Andrel Warner; [auth] Defendant is fined $129.

At large, rabies, license, tags — Irene Baca; Defendant is fined $54.

Trespassing — Richard Fierro; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $29.

Marijuana — Luis Ortega-Peralta; Defendant is fined $154.

Paraphernalia — Johnathan Torres; Defendant will perform seven days of community service, fined $29.

Concealing identity — Isaac C. Montes; Defendant will perform two days of community service, fined $29.

Public affray — Nathaniel Reyes; Defendant is deferred for 90 days, no criminal activity.

Nov. 3

Larceny (second offense) — Zachary Bragg; Defendant is sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $604.

Shoplifting — David Gregg; Defendant is fined $329.

Failure to pay — Michael Whitt; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, four days of community service, and fined $537.

Failure to pay — Donald L. Williams; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $179.

Failure to appear, failure to pay, paraphernalia — Joe Ray Chavez; Defendant is sentenced to three days in jail, fined $487.

Nov. 7

Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia — George Alley; Defendant is sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $408.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Cepeda Uriel; Defendant will perform five days of community service.

Eluding, obstructing (second offense) — Ruth Martinez; Defendant is fined $116.

Failure to pay — Phillip Madrid; Defendant is fined $179.

Trespassing — Rudy Vallejos; Defendant is fined $129.

Eluding an officer — Ernest Gonzales; Defendant is fined $129.

Failure to appear, dog at large — Gordon Kirkpatrick; Defendant is fined $179.

Possession of marijuana — Brianna Archuleta; Defendant is fined $204.

Shoplifting — Samuel Jacobs; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $279.

Fraud — Missy Barnes; Defendant is sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $829.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, public nuisance — Defendant is sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, eight days of community service.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia — Defendant will perform 12 days community service, fined $145.

Nov. 8

Suspended driver’s license, registration — Ramon Chavez; Defendant will perform four days of community service, fined $173.

Failure to appear — Adam Barrera; Defendant is sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $179.

Nov. 9

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Kaylee Frores; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear, suspended driver’s license — Lanie L. Allen; Defendant is sentenced to two days in jail, fined $308.

Revoked driver’s license, insurance, registration — Michelle Kincaid; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $512.

Trespassing — Allen Reed; Defendant is sentenced to five days in jail, fined $29.

Paraphernalia — Jonathan Ramirez; Defendant is sentenced to 35 days in jail, fined $29.

Failure to comply, concealing identity — Ashley M. Sepulveda; Defendant will perform two days of community service, fined $58.

Nov. 10

Probation violation, paraphernalia, marijuana —Michael J. Storie; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $533.

Paraphernalia, trespassing — Sergio Salas; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $458.

Revoked driver’s license, brake light — Richard Alizzi; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $389.

Failure to appear on trial, paraphernalia — Isaias Salcido; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $58.

Nov. 14

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Chad K. Simmons; Defendant is sentenced to three days in jai, fined $358.

Failure to pay — Rebecca Gabaldon; Defendant is fined $537.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Roman Hernandez; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days on house arrest, fined $1,524.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license — Joseph Montoya; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $487.

Shoplifting — Patricia Ortega; Defendant is deferred 90 days, no criminal activity and fined $29.

Failure to appear — Marcos Ferrezas; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $179.

Shoplifting (third offense) — Julianne Romero; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $408.

Failure to comply — Devette Aragon; Defendant is deferred 360 days, no criminal activity.

Failure to appear, paraphernalia, suspended driver license, failure to comply with house arrest, failure to pay — Defendant is sentenced to 35 days in jail, fined $1,482.

Nov. 16

Failure to pay, failure to appear, suspended driver’s license — Theresa A. Ofori; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, four days of community service, and fined $487.

Shoplifting (third offense) — Sheila Padilla; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $529.

Improper backing — Gerardo Velasco; Defendant is deferred 90 days, no citations.

Shoplifting — Stephanie Young; Defendant is sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $229.

Criminal trespassing — Kevin Kilby; Defendant will perform two days of community service, fined $29.

Failure to pay — Lloyd F. Hairston; Defendant is fined $450.

Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Gabriel Levario; Defendant will perform one day of community service, fined $537.

Paraphernalia — Kevin Durbin; Dismissed.

Noise — Leslie Summers; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $58.

Nov. 18

Failure to comply with community service — Alic Elher; defendant will perform four days of community service, fined $179.

Shoplifting (seventh offense), paraphernalia — Maria Brones-Corondado; Defendant is sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $58.

Failure to appear, failure to pay, suspended driver’s license — Ruben Lara; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $308.

