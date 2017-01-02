ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled for three children who were fatally shot inside their Albuquerque home in early December as their mom fought to shield them.

Services for 5-year-old Elijah Mascarenas, [auth] 6-year-old Olivia Mascarenas, and 9-year-old Ian Mascarenas will be held Monday afternoon.

The three were killed on Dec. 5 as their mother’s ex-boyfriend attacked the family.

Police say the former boyfriend, 45-year-old George Daniel Wechsler, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

Authorities said Wechsler briefly dated the mother, Cheryl Mascarenas, who was wounded but survived the shooting.

Police say Wechsler had asked to visit the home to give the children Christmas gifts but the mother told him no after he repeatedly called and sought to visit.