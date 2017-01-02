Username: 1

Park Ranger Max Michanczyk talks about invasive species, water formations and plant life during the First-Day Hike at Bottomless Lakes, a chance to learn about the wetlands near Lea Lake. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Scientists worldwide know Bottomless Lakes State Park for its wetlands — it’s important to ornithologists, biologists and conservationists for its diversity of wildlife, which includes 24 species of fish, hundreds of varieties of dragonflies and 62 amphibian and reptile species.

The area also is a major migratory stop for birds traveling south to north, with more than 300 species visiting the area at various times during the year.

The winter off-season doesn’t show a lot of visible floral or fauna activity, Park Ranger Max Michanczyk said during a “first-day” hike Sunday [auth] afternoon along the Bottomless Lakes wetland trail, one of three developed trails at the park 14 miles southeast of Roswell.

But a few birds and waterfowl were spotted and some lessons were imparted about the high saline levels of the water (due to the rock formations the waters travel through), invasive plant species (the salt cedar that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has helped the park staff eliminate because it uses so much water that native plants die out), endangered species such as the pupfish who call the area home and desert habitats.

The half-mile hike was part of the New Mexico State Park system’s First-Day events, guided tours held on the first day of the year at participating parks throughout the state. This year offered 16 events throughout the state, including a polar bear plunge into Lake Maloya at Sugarite Canyon State Park near Raton and the Colorado state border and a disc golf competition at the Eagle Nest State Park near Angel Fire. State park first-day hikes began more than 20 years ago in Massachusetts, according to the state park department.

“This is a fairly new concept,” said Michanczyk about the first-day hikes. “We have a new director who is big on interpretation, so she came up with this.”

The second annual first-day hike at Bottomless Lakes wetlands didn’t attract crowds, but the park’s RV and camper area had plenty of visitors and people could be seen walking some of the trails.

A young family was among the travelers who took some time to look at the wetlands area. Although not part of the hike, a couple and their two young children, who travel the United States in their RV, were camping at Bottomless Lakes and took the opportunity to walk the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer elevated pathway that starts out the trail.

What drew the children’s attention was the visible salt on the ground, dissolved gypsum, Michanczyk told them, as they, like others who chose to visit the park Jan. 1 as part of the annual crowds of more than 164,000, made the outdoors their learning lab.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Municipal court records Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 1 injured; Incidents occur on both sides of the new year »