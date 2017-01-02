ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Incoming [auth] Democratic leaders in the New Mexico House plan to reconfigure the chamber’s committee structure by creating new committees and eliminating others.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2iH9dvR) that the Democratic leaders plan to make committee changes just as Republicans did two years ago.

Democrats reclaimed control of the House in November.

One change would involve creating a House Labor and Economic Development Committee.

Democrats had objected two years ago to a GOP push to abolish a labor committee and replace it with the House Business and Employment Committee.

Another change would involve bringing back the House Taxation and Revenue Committee, which had been recast as the House Ways and Means Committee after Republicans won control of the House in 2014.