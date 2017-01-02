Username: 1

SILVER CITY — The Continental Divide Trail Coalition, will hold its third annual Trail Days & Kick-Off the weekend of April 28-30 in Silver City to celebrate the launch of the 2017 hiking season on the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and Silver City as the trail’s first Gateway Community.

Continental Divide Trail Days will feature seminars, presentations, gear demos, a “basecamp” outdoor expo, giveaways, raffles, community hikes, and much more. The three-day event welcomes those who are setting out to hike [auth] over 3,000 miles on the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, as well as those who use the trail for shorter adventures and day hikes.

“The Continental Divide Trail Coalition is proud to celebrate communities that are helping to protect and promote the Continental Divide Trail,” Teresa Martinez, Director of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, said in a released statement. “This event has seen immense success over the past few years, and we’re excited to see it grow and engage even more of the Silver City community.”

Callie Kennington, executive director of the Silver City Arts and Cultural District, said Silver City is an ideal jumping-off point for the trail and other outdoor pursuits.

The coalition is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and management of the Continental Divide Trail. Its mission is to create a community committed to constructing, promoting and protecting, in perpetuity, the trail, which stretches from Canada to Mexico, through Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. For more information, visit continentaldividetrail.org.

Congress established the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail in 1978 to conserve the nationally significant scenic, historic, natural and cultural qualities of the area. When complete, the CDT will be the most significant trail system in the world. Stretching 3,100 miles along the backbone of America from Canada to Mexico, it accesses some of the most wild and scenic places left in the world while conserving the environment and promoting personal well-being.

