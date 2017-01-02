Boys & Girls Club receives abundance of gifts
Lykins Tires recently donated over 90 wrapped gifts while I3 Cares, a new company at the Roswell International Air Center, gave a check [auth] to the Boys & Girls Club, enabling them to buy gifts for all the kids. A few gifts were left over, and those were donated to Johnny Gonzales to give to kids at his annual Christmas celebration. The kids had fun opening gifts and celebrating the holidays with their friends at the club, located at 201 S. Garden Ave. (Submitted Photo)
