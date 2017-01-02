ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the cause of a fire that charred the southwest part of Albuquerque remains unclear.

Albuquerque Fire [auth] Department officials say several crews arrived at the Joy Light Church of God in Christ about 2:30 p.m. Monday and saw heavy smoke coming from the church.

They say firefighters got control of the fire within minutes and the blaze was contained to the main sanctuary.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.