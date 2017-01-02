Authorities: Fire chars main sanctuary of Albuquerque church
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the cause of a fire that charred the southwest part of Albuquerque remains unclear.
Albuquerque Fire [auth] Department officials say several crews arrived at the Joy Light Church of God in Christ about 2:30 p.m. Monday and saw heavy smoke coming from the church.
They say firefighters got control of the fire within minutes and the blaze was contained to the main sanctuary.
No one was inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.
Related Posts
« Protection sought for New Mexico park’s geothermal deposits Democrats in state House to reconfigure committee structure »