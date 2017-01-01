Username: 1

From left, John Bitner, Shelly Forrester and Julie Ferguson during rehearsals of “Parad[auth] ise Lost and Found” (Christina Stock Photo).

New play by RCLT promises lots of laughter

Tickets are now on sale for the new comedy “Paradise Lost and Found” performed by the ensemble of the Roswell Community Little Theatre under guidance of director Alethea Hartwell, who has been with the RCLT since she was 12 years old.

Recently, she performed as the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz” and directed “The Beams Are Creaking.”

The new play was chosen by Hartwell.

“I saw it on Playscripts,” she said. “It sounded funny so I ordered it and when I read it I thought that’s hysterical. Our cast really brought it to life. They are so funny. A great combination of people.”

Cast members are John Bitner as the wise cracking janitor, Brianna Bitner as Barbara, Julie Ferguson as Mavis, Mike Bozeman as Benjamin, Adele Bozeman as Mrs. Krolik, and Shelly Forrester as Regan. Lorena Fierro is Regan’s understudy. Zack Anderson is cast as Richard, Louise Montague as Clara and Deona Santos is cast as June. The role of the lost child Emily was double cast with Emry Carter and Alice Samuels.

Every production needs a strong behind-the-scene team. Supporting Alethea Hartwell is Denise Samuels as the assistant director. Berkeley Ditmann is the stage manager, Raelene Hartwell and Windy Hicks are part of the stage crew. Jimmy Fuller is in charge of light and sound.

“Paradise Lost and Found” is based on a comedy script by Pat Cook, a prolific script writer from Houston, Texas. Cook has published more than 150 plays in his long career. Several of these have been translated into Dutch and German.

“It’s like that old saying, ‘The harder I work, the luckier I get,’” Cook said. “I firmly believe that everyone has a story to tell, a dream to pursue.

“Sometimes I get asked about how I describe what I do,” said Cook. “Well, you can always tell people you’re a writer; the brag comes about with the adjective you use. You’re an ambitious writer — that’s pretty safe ground. You’re a provocative writer — people think you stay up nights, drinking and hunting up dice games. You’re a ninvestigative writer — people clam up and start hiding the family albums. I try to be a prolific writer.”

“Paradise Lost and Found,” set in the lost-and-found department of a bus station, is a perfect example of Cook’s sense of humor.

Mavis and the other employees of the lost-and found department of the Paradise Bus Co. are used to dealing with all kinds of strange things, from abandoned tubas to missing tiaras.

However, their biggest challenge yet may be controlling a runaway rumor that big-shot B.F. Crandall is coming to visit. As they try to keep up the ruse for their by-the-book manager, crazy misunderstandings and confusion ensue — and to top it all off they must figure out the mysterious reason why a 9-year old girl has turned up at the bus station by herself. Will the answers that they’re looking for turn up at the Paradise Lost and Found?

Fast lines and even faster twists speed this comedy to its surprising and heart-warming conclusion as everyone learns what it’s like to run the Paradise Lost and Found.

“The owner (of the bus company) is a widowed lady,” said assistant director Denise Samuels. “She is looking to sell the company now that her husband has passed. But the manager she has is quite persnickety and kind of mean.

“The employees don’t like her at all. They decide to start this rumor that B.F. Crandall is seeing to buying it. Now she is on high alert and super nice to everybody because she wants to make a good impression. You know how rumors are, they get out of hand. It just becomes a big mess.”

This is John Bitner’s first role at the RCLT. “I am Gilles,” he said. “Gilles is the wise cracking janitor of Paradise Lost Bus Co. He instigates the rumor.

“I was the stage manager for Sherlock at RCLT. I have been in all the shows of Way Way Off Broadway, just recently playing Igor in ‘Young Frankenstein.’”

Asked about what he liked about his role, Bitner said, “It is my first time in a non-musical. It is a fun role.”

Bitner addresses the challenges of his speaking role head-on.

“It is much easier if there is a song behind it,” he said. “I find it very hard — the dialogue going back and forth. It is a different experience (compared to musicals) but I am getting it. It just is going to take a little bit longer.

“I love working with Alethea. I worked with her in ‘Seussical The Musical’ and she was involved with Sherlock. She is a great director,” Bitner said.

“Paradise Lost and Found” will be performed Jan. 13-15 and 20-22 with evening performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

The Roswell Community Little Theatre is located at 1717 S. Union Ave. To make ticket reservations or for more information, visit roswelltheatre.com or call 575-622-1982.

Vision editor Christina Stock may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 309, or at vision@rdrnews.com.

