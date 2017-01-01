Username: 1

A 1938 arial photograph of Cahoon Park. As in present times, shade trees line many of the city’s streets (Photos courtesy of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico).

Submitted by Janice Dunahoo

Special to the Daily Record

Below is an article taken from the “Roswell Way” magazine, dated 1938. No author is listed.

— Janice Dunnahoo, volunteer archivist.

It’s a far cry from planting shade trees to building the trading center of an area with a radius of 100 miles. And frankly, the pioneers who planted the shade trees lavishly did not start out to build the kind of city Roswell is today.

Consciously or not, they followed one of the recognized tenets of success. They utilized the resources they had and made the most of their opportunities back there in the late 1880s and 1890s with the result that their Roswell is today the center of this large and prosperous area known as southeastern New Mexico.

Yes, they planted shade trees not with any thought of their commercial value, but because they wanted this to be a pleasant place to live. With no vegetation for scores of miles in any direction except the short grass and mesquite, they could think of nothing more to be desired than shade trees and lots of them.

Ditches carried water from what they rather boastfully called the Spring River, though they may have stretched a point in calling it a river. Along these ditches they planted shade trees hauled over land in wagons. The trees grew rapidly.

Five of these small streams bubbled up out of the dry ground in the vicinity of Roswell, north and south Spring River, and north, middle and south Berrendo. More ditches were built from the streams. Some of the level fertile soil was irrigated and grew marvelous crops of alfalfa, feed and some garden truck. Because of the ideal watering places, cattle trails converged at what is now Roswell. That meant business and soon it was a trading center.

Store keepers and others who found a way of making a livelihood and maintaining a home planted more trees. They had the vision to know that in the future those trees would be a joy to them and their children.

In the early 1890s [auth] came an accident that was the most momentous happening in the whole history of Roswell, though at the time it merely caused some comment, perhaps some envy. One of the pioneers drilled a well on his town lot to get some drinking water and drilled it deeper than others had been drilled. The water flowed out of the well with considerable pressure and volume.

“Lucky,” said one of the neighbors, “He won’t have to pump his water for the house.”

Little did they realize that it was this artesian water which was to make Roswell and the surrounding territory the prosperous, thriving community it is.

From time to time, other “flowing wells” were drilled and more trees planted. But it was 10 years before it was realized here was a source of irrigation water that would irrigate thousands of acres, which would produce hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crops each year.

The development of the artesian wells, and the various stages of regulation to protect this greatest of all resources, is an interesting story in itself. It is sufficient here to say that more than 55,000 acres in this county are watered from this artesian reservoir today, that the use of water is carefully regulated to conserve it and the prosperity it has brought.

The largest artesian well in the world, located on the Oasis Ranch 8 miles southeast of the city, flows 9,100 gallons of water a minute, and there are hundreds of other wells furnishing from 1,000 to 3,000 gallons of water a minute when it is needed. But the wells are opened only when the water is used beneficially. The days of wells “running wild” is also history, since the community builders realized that water was the life blood of the city as well as the farms.

Nor may you drill when and where you please. Laws place the administration of this privilege in the hands of the state engineer. The supply is permanent, if properly guarded but not unlimited, and the development and investment of the existing farms are protected from encroachment of unsound extension of the irrigated area. During it all more trees were planted, particularly in Roswell. And that explains how Roswell has come to be one of the most attractive cities in the United States-that and the fact that it has been blessed always with a fine and forward looking citizenship which would not tolerate sacrifice of future growth and development for temporary gain.

Very naturally then, Roswell became the marketing center for all of southeastern New Mexico. The railroad came in from the south in 1894 and was extending on Northeast in 1898. The old cattle trails became wagon roads, and wagon roads became modern highways leading in every direction from Roswell.

———

In 1900 the population was 2000; in 1910, 6,000; in 1920, 7,000; and the census of 1930 gave the city 11,173, a growth of 59 percent, in the 10 year period. Since 1930, growth has continued and estimates based on the known factors place the population now at from 12,000 to 13,000. But the wholesale and retail businesses are equal to those found in a city twice the size because of the large trade territory.

Civic pride has kept pace with the growth. There are more than 300 blocks of paved streets, swept each night by a power sweeper. There are more than 40,000 shade trees in the city, and on every street blocks and blocks of beautiful homes. The owner of the modesty cottage has as much pride as the rest of the population and has his beautiful lawn and flower gardens, and shade trees.

The Chaves County Court house is one of the most beautiful buildings in the state and is surrounded by a large lawn and scores of trees. The federal building houses the post office, the weather bureau, U.S. Geological Survey offices, the internal revenue offices and the federal court rooms. A new city hall is a credit to any city. The veterans home, the Chaves County Historical Society Museum, the high school stadium, perfectly lighted for night football; all are indicative of the push and civic pride of the people.

Roswell has an elaborate park system for the enjoyment of the entire city. Cahoon Park, named for the late Edward A. Cahoon, pioneer banker and community builder, includes acres of beautiful grass and play grounds and trees, a modern swimming pool and bath house, a sunken garden, an 18-hole municipal golf course and a small zoo.

In the southwest part of the city is another small park and playground, on the east side still another. Throughout the city are eight concrete tennis courts.

Pictured in this 1938 photo is the artesian well on Oasis Ranch. With a flow of 9,100 gallons a minute, it was at that the time the largest artesian well in the world.

Beauty spot of the city is the New Mexico Military Institute with its large beautiful buildings and campus.

Everywhere are fine lawns and flower gardens — and Roswell people really believe in living. At a majority of the homes, you’ll find the backyards are just as attractive as the front. Roswell people spend most of their time out of doors because of the ideal climate. Even in winter when the leaves are off the trees and the Bermuda grass is no longer green, they get a lot of pleasure out of their yards.

The Roswell Woman’s Club with its 400 members has been a big factor in building this civic pride. The club has its own home erected on a prominent residence corner a few years ago at a cost of $30,000. The women financed it themselves, too. With a small stage, a spacious assembly room that will seat 500 people, a basement dining room that seats 300, and modern kitchen, it is natural that the Woman’s Club would be somewhat of a civic center.

The Roswell Garden Club, an active organization of flower lovers, has done much to stimulate interest in city beautification. They cooperate on the flower show at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair held in Roswell each fall … sponsored by the Roswell Advertising Club and the Chamber of Commerce.

Service clubs thrive in Roswell, too. Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions and advertising clubs meeting weekly for lunch are a big factor in the steady growth of the city. The American Legion, Veterans of foreign Wars, with their ladies auxiliaries, are other organization assets. Business and Professional Women’s Club, six Parent Teacher Associations, Club o’ Ten, Shakespeare Club and numerous book and study clubs make Roswell the most attractive place to live.

Janice Dunnahoo is a volunteer archivist at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico.

