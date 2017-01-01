Username: 1

The Sistine Chapel Choir performing in May 2015 (Photo courtesy of the Vatican C[auth] ity Page).

Pope Francis has his own choir at the Sistine Chapel

It’s good to be the pope. You get to travel the world, ride around in the “Popemobile” and confer with world leaders. You also get to live in the plush papal apartment area in the Apostolic Palace inside the Vatican City. Unless you are Pope Francis, who opted to reside in a Vatican guesthouse where he lived prior to becoming pope.

One “papal perk” the humble Pope Francis has not shunned is the Sistine Chapel Choir, often called the “pope’s choir.”

Composed of around 20 men and 30 boys (choristers), the Sistine Chapel Choir is considered the oldest religious choir in the world, dating back to the seventh century.

Recently, the choir performed at the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and sang at a private Mass at the Vatican honoring the 80th birthday of Pope Francis.

For the past two Sundays, Dec. 18 and 25, the choir was featured on “60 Minutes.”

CBS said it was the first time in 49 years the network broadcast the same story two weeks in a row, calling it “our present for you on Christmas night.” Since I work in media, I suspect this unprecedented “double broadcast” of the same story also may have had something to do with it being a “slow news week.”

Over its centuries of existence, the choir has gone through good spells and some not so good spells. Until recently, the pope’s choir wasn’t worthy of the name or the settings where it sang, according to “60 Minutes” co-host Charlie Rose. For decades, the choir lacked cohesion. Many members came from opera, and made sure their forceful voices were heard above the others. The choir was not-so-endearingly called the “Sistine Screamers.”

The choir turned around after Maestro Massimo Palombella was hired in 2010. He is only the sixth man to be appointed director of the Sistine Chapel Choir in 200 years.

Much of the choir’s repertoire was composed by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, who was an Italian Renaissance composer of sacred music. Palestrina had a lasting influence on the development of church music, and his work has often been seen as the culmination of Renaissance polyphony, which consists of several voices singing in counterpoint.

Palombella endlessly studies the ancient scores on his computer notebook, looking for the precise vocal range that Palestrina originally intended.

Palestrina composed his music with the Sistine Chapel in mind, after Michelangelo had finished painting his masterpiece. Palestrina’s vocal pieces are like musical frescos that ideally complement the visual frescos painted by Michelangelo. His music, which is somber and contemplative, can be easily found on YouTube.

Palombella expects more from his singers than past conductors. Before Palombella took the job, the choir only rehearsed three hours a week. It now rehearses three hours a day.

“I did not have to invent a sound. I had to rediscover a sound which was the sound the choir once produced in the Sistine Chapel,” Palombella told Rose.

Vittorio Catarci, a bass from Italy, added, “A choir is a very, very terrifying beast, because, if you are not able to handle it, it goes away. It runs away.”

Boys sing soprano and the other high parts in the choir, but must leave when their voices start to break. They can return as adults to sing lower parts. Auditions are held throughout the year in second- and third-grade classrooms across Italy.

In times of yore, classical and church choirs did not have female singers. Instead, they had “castratos” (Italian plural: castrati) who were males castrated before puberty, thereby retaining their high-pitched boy voices. The practice was made illegal in Italy in 1870.

Pope Francis is the most popular pope in a generation, spending much time tending to the poor. It is this humility that also makes his choir feel at home, as boy singer Mark Spyropolous told Rose.

“When I first met him, the whole thing was completely overwhelming. And he said, ‘You’re from London. Well, welcome to the Vatican’ … it was very surprising, and very impressed by quite how, what a personal touch he had,” Spyropolous said.

Another boy told Rose that since the Pope himself is not a musician, he doesn’t understand all the intricacies of the choir’s music. But he does understand how beautiful the music is, the boy said.

The music of the pope’s choir speaks to the soul, Rose assessed.

Palombella replied to Rose: “We recently did a concert and a man came up to me at the end of the concert and said that the choir that I conduct is missing one thing: wings.”

