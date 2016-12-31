Username: 1

Rose Wunn, the bus driver at Casa Maria Healthcare Center, has the mindset [auth] and the big heart to care for elders. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Sometimes you just love people. You don’t ever figure out why, but some people just have a way of cutting right through everything and touching you right smack in the middle of your heart.

Rose Wunn, Casa Maria Healthcare Center’s van driver, found that elderly people do that with her.

“I don’t know where it came from or why, I love taking care of the elderly,” Wunn said. “I guess it was just how I was raised. My grandparents passed when I was very young and so I didn’t get to know older people as a child. They intrigued me and I knew that they needed help. It started at an early age.”

Wunn grew up in Marshalltown, Iowa and remained in the area until she and her husband left in the ‘90s.

“I started working at the VA (Veterans Administration) in 1982,” Wunn said. “It was called IVH (Iowa Veterans Home) in Marshalltown. I was there until 1994.

“I was a nursing aide at the Veteran’s home, it was a wonderful place to work. I worked at a nursing home to get some experience and then got into the veteran’s home kinda through my dad because he was a state employee and also through a friend who wanted me to work there.”

Working as a nursing aide can take quite a toll.

“After about 12 years of it my body started breaking down a little bit and it was wearing on me emotionally,” Wunn said, “Watching all those people passing on.”

It was time to try something new.

“Then I went into food service,” Wunn said. “I started managing a kitchen at a steak house in Marshalltown. Then we moved to Newton, Iowa which had a huge Maytag plant. My husband worked in the factory and I ran the kitchen there.”

A corporate shift moved Wunn into a new career.

“When the plant closed down, we moved to Fort Morgan, Colorado and I started with the USDA as a food safety inspector,” Wunn said. “That was very interesting work. It was a huge plant. We did about 3,000 head of cattle a day on two shifts. I did that about six years, and we decided it was time to move south for better weather.”

The USDA brought her to Roswell where the work load was much lighter.

“We inspected somewhere around 15 head of cattle a day here,” Wunn said.

It was time to do something else.

“After that we looked at moving again,” Wunn said. “I looked at other inspection jobs in other states. Then a driver’s job at United Blood Services came available.”

Wunn welcomed the change.

“That was fun,” Wunn said. “I transported blood for the hospitals and took it to Albuquerque to be processed and to Alamogordo.”

Not quite in position to answer her heart’s calling, nature gave her a nudge.

“The winter roads were scary, so I decided to start driving in town,” Wunn said. “That’s when I applied at Casa Maria and became their driver.”

She found herself back doing what she had loved the most.

“I just got back into taking care of the elderly and I just love it,” Wunn said.

The family members who work with Wunn, along with the residents and also her co-workers, all sing Wunn’s praises. Her empathy, compassion and capacity to deal with whatever comes up fills a great need at Casa Maria.

Sometimes while working with people, a special bond can grow. That can be both a blessing and a curse.

“At the VA I was able to step away and be there for the families,” Wunn said, “but there were some you just have a bond with, and losing them gets pretty tough.”

Wunn remembered a gentleman she bonded with quickly after returning to elder care.

“Since I’ve gotten back into elder care, Larry has been the main one,” Wunn said. “Seeing him sitting in that window whenever I’d pull the bus up at Casa Maria I knew he would want a ride. I knew he was excited. I would take him every chance I could.”

They had some adventures together.

“One time, it was on a Saturday,” Wunn said. “The bus needed an oil change. Larry happened to be sitting there and I could tell he was ready to go. He was always offering to help me, saying ‘If you need help, sign me up and I’m there,’ he’d say. So I said, ‘Larry, I’ve got to go get the oil changed on the bus, do you want to come with me?’ He said, ‘Sure!’

“We were sitting there at Jiffy Lube visiting while we waited on the bus, just yakkin’ away. He’d tell me great stories about driving trucks. Well, the phone rang and it was the nurse at Casa Maria asking where we were. I said, ‘We’re at Jiffy Lube’ and she said, ‘Bruce (his son) needs him,’ and I said, ‘I’ll be back as quick as I can.’ And Bruce said, ‘I’ll come out there.’ Pretty soon here comes Bruce, and Larry looks at me confused and he goes, ‘How in the hell did he find us here?’”

Wunn said she assured Larry that his son would always be able to find him.

For all that she loves the people she cares for, Wunn sometimes has to hope she did the best she could.

“Sometimes I go home and I wonder if I’ve overlooked someone,” Wunn said, “or I didn’t give someone the attention they needed.”

When all is said and done, Wunn will be there doing what is needed in the moment and winning hearts in the process.

“I’ve learned you have to live in the moment,” Wunn said. “You don’t know what tomorrow will bring, and caring for the elderly you never know what they will need. When you have a resident who is suffering an anxiety attack you stop whatever you’re doing, evaluate and take whatever action you need to make things better.”

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels

