A group of family members ga[auth] ther at a home on North Davis Avenue on June 13 where Cynthia Villegas and her four daughters, Yamilen, Cynthia Janeth, Abby and Ida, were shot and killed two days earlier, allegedly by Cynthia’s husband and father of the children, Juan David Villegas. (File Photo)

What follows is a chronological overview of some of the stories that made headlines in the Roswell Daily Record.

JANUARY

New Year’s baby — Lucy Gray Perini, born around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, was Lovelace Regional Hospital’s first special delivery of 2016, the first-born child of Michael and McKenzie Perini of Carlsbad.

After Goliath — Mounds of snowfall across Roswell and Southeast New Mexico should dissipate considerably by the middle of the week as temperatures approach 50 degrees. In late December, Winter Storm Goliath wreaked havoc on the region, dropping more than a foot of snow in Roswell on Dec. 27 alone. The winter storm caused hazardous road conditions and many businesses, including non-essential city services, were closed. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque reported 3.2 inches of snowfall in Roswell on Dec. 26, 12.4 inches of snowfall in the city on Dec. 27, a trace of snowfall on Dec. 28 and 1.2 inches on Dec. 29.

Cooper wins big — Roswell head basketball coach Britt Cooper celebrated his 400th career win with his team after they defeated Los Lunas 66-43 in the opening round of the Class 5A New Mexico state tournament. Cooper was named National Federation of State High School Associations National Coach of the Year for boys basketball this week, just the second coach from the state of New Mexico to ever earn the honor.

Board appointments — After an extensive search and interview process, the Roswell Independent School District’s Board of Education announced Thursday the names of the two appointees who will take over the seats vacated late last year by former board members Eloy Ortega Jr. and Jim Waldrip. The board had received 11 letters of intent, four for District 5 and seven for District 2, prior to appointing Arturo Ibarra for District 5 and Nicole Austin for District 2.

Alumni stay denied — A district court judge recently denied a stay of execution filed in court by the New Mexico Military Institute Alumni Association regarding a ruling that the association transfer funds to NMMI. Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Jane Shuler Gray made the ruling. The case began in 2013 when NMMI terminated its memorandum of agreement with the 50-year-old association. According to NMMI’s attorney Parker Folse, the association was not complying with the administration’s requests for an accounting of finances. Though the association’s board of directors disagreed, according to Jeffery Dahl, the association’s attorney, members were advised to enter into the agreement to maintain a healthy relationship with the school.

Legionnaires’ outbreak — Residents of one of Roswell’s retirement communities are temporarily unable to shower and are using bottled water after a resident was diagnosed with a form of pneumonia caused by Legionnaires’ disease, which is caused by Legionella bacteria. Shawna Zody, spokesperson for Brookdale Senior Living of Brentwood, Tennessee, which operates Brookdale Country Clubs in Roswell, said that several precautionary measures are being taken after a resident was diagnosed.

FEBRUARY

Facebook post — A 15-year-old Goddard High School freshman was given an arrest citation and charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count after sending his mom a text message during class saying, “There could be a bomb strapped to the kid next to me.” The threat, which turned out to be a hoax, was made because the student wanted to leave school early, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Renaming — A Roswell council committee deadlocked on the issue of naming a new recreation center after César Chávez before an election-eve showdown on the issue in two weeks. City Councilor Caleb Grant said the proposal to rename the Yucca Recreation Center has divided the community, and Councilor Elena Velasquez said the issue has exposed an existing ethnic division in Roswell. Later in the month the City Council voted unanimously to indefinitely delay proposals to name a facility or property in honor of Chávez, after Velasquez asked that two resolutions be removed from consideration.

Heat wave — Roswell smashed all previous records Feb. 18 when the day’s high peaked at 91 degrees. On Facebook, Kathy Driessen said her thermometer hit 94, and Kristin Ludwig-Welborn joked that hers simply read “hell.” The previous record for Feb. 18 in Roswell was 83 in 1996, and the earliest day in the year the temperature reached 90 or higher was on March 11, 1901.

Ginsberg building — A local businessman and his wife just might put a song in some people’s heart if their latest plans come to fruition. Restaurateur Saul Aguilar and his wife, owners of Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen and other business and real estate interests in Chaves County, are purchasing the former Ginsberg Music Co. building, a premier commercial site in downtown Roswell on the northeast corner of Second and Main streets that has stood vacant since the store’s closing.

Grand jury convenes — A grand jury requested by local residents convened Feb. 25 under a heavy veil of secrecy at the Chaves County Courthouse to consider criminal cases in the county. A clerk confirmed that Fifth Judicial District Judge Kea Riggs was presiding over the grand jury. A court order signed by several district court judges in December ordered the grand jury to convene every Thursday.

Judge Bell retires — Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Steven L. Bell announced to the Daily Record his pending retirement, sharing with the newspaper a letter he sent to Gov. Susana Martinez notifying her on his upcoming resignation. Martinez appointed Roswell attorney Dustin K. Hunter to replace Bell. In November, Hunter, a Republican, was elected to the Fifth Judicial District Court.

MARCH

Phoenix flights start —The Roswell International Air Center and American Airlines cut the ribbon on the start of Roswell-Phoenix direct service with an inaugural flight March 3 from Phoenix to Roswell, followed by a flight from Roswell to Phoenix.

Henderson, Foster elected — The longest-serving member of the Roswell City Council handily won a fifth term IN the city’s most northern ward, while a political newcomer came up just five votes short in the city’s southside ward. Incumbent City Councilor Steve Henderson, the longest-serving member of the City Council, cruised to re-election with 49.7 percent of the Ward 2 vote, besting challengers Orie L. Adcock and Kerry Moore. In the southside Ward 5, Barry Foster edged Sergio S. Gonzalez by five vote to win the seat vacated by retiring city councilor Elena Velasquez.

RDR turns 125 — As of March 6, the Roswell Daily Record has been providing news to local residents for 125 years. From its beginning, the family owned newspaper has weathered changes in how the news is covered, from the arrival of telegraph lines to the World Wide Web. Through it all, the Record has delivered to its hometown audience the international, national, state and local news of the day. “It’s a community paper,” said Publisher Barbara Beck.

Canine distemper — A temporary shelter to house dogs picked up by Roswell Animal Services is expected to open within the next few days as a way to stop the spread of canine distemper virus recently detected in more than a dozen local dogs. The temporary facility will be housed in an unused city building at 320 E. Alameda St., said Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth. In addition to their efforts, city officials are urging dog owners to vaccinate their pets.

Albertsons buy Lawrence Bros. — Many local shoppers and grocery store employees will be bringing home the bacon from a different retailer following the buyout of seven Lawrence Bros. Co. locations, including the one in Roswell. The Lawrence Bros. store at 900 W. Second St., as well as a Ruidoso location on Mechem Drive, will operate as Albertsons Markets within the month. United Supermarkets, also known as the United Family, the Lubbock, Texas-based division of Albertsons LLC, purchased the seven Lawrence Brothers locations on March 11.

Police kill Guerin — Friends and neighbors said Robert D. Guerin was a good man, a good father, a hard worker and someone who would help his neighbors out. Some also said the 33-year-old Guerin had a drinking problem, a history of loud domestic arguments and that he may have wanted to end his life during an Easter morning standoff with police. Roswell police shot and killed Guerin early March 27 at Guerin’s home along Aspen Avenue, marking the city’s first homicide of 2016. Police said Guerin pointed a shotgun at three officers after refusing to obey their orders to drop the shotgun, so they shot Guerin once. Steven Boykin, Guerin’s best friend for 27 years and a witness to the incident, said the shooting was unjustified.

An autopsy shows Robert D. Guerin, seen here in a police body camera video holding a shotgun, was high on methamphetamine and had a high alcohol level during a 22-minute standoff with Roswell police on Easter morning during which he was shot once and killed. (File Photo)

APRIL

Police video shows shooting — Police body camera video, a key scene of which appears inconclusive, shows officers repeatedly warning Robert D. Guerin to drop a shotgun before a Roswell police officer fatally shot him with a single shot to the chest. It is unclear in the video where Guerin had positioned the shotgun just before the fatal shot. Later in April, videos from other body cameras were releasee, showing the standoff from different perspectives.

Reporter suicide — Jared Tucker, 30, a former Daily Record employee who was highly regarded in the community for his prowess as a breaking news reporter, took his own life by hanging himself in the early morning hours from the overpass north of town. Tucker was perhaps best known for his website, Plains-Valley Online News, where he reported breaking news in Roswell and surrounding areas.

Pool decommissioned — After a 69-minute impassioned debate that included the removal of a man following his outburst and the public utterance of an expletive by a city councilor, the Roswell City Council voted 8-1 April 14 to decommission the iconic Cahoon Park Pool.

Tuition hike, budget cuts — Eastern New Mexico-Roswell board members voted to increase tuition by a small amount and to reduce the college’s operational budget for the upcoming fiscal year by $1.9 million. Anticipating a potential reduction in state budget allocations of about 3.6 percent for the 2016-17 fiscal year beginning July 1, administrators presented the board with a proposed operational budget totaling $28,187,514 for the upcoming fiscal year compared to $30,102,663 for 2015-2016.

MAY

Elderly woman found — The body of missing Roswell woman Sharon G. Berry, 74, was found May 6 on a remote road east of Hagerman by ranchers on horseback. “She had gotten her vehicle stuck in a road (out) there, which is not hard to do really,” said Chaves County Sheriff Britt Snyder. Known throughout Roswell, Berry, was a retired sheriff’s deputy and former officer with the Roswell Police Department. Missing since April 28, Berry, who suffered from dementia, may have been upset about an incident that had happened at Cahoon Park earlier that day.

Contreras found guilty — Mario R. Contrereas, former chief of the Dexter Police Department, was found guilty May 19 of battery and stalking charges. He was acquitted on a second stalking charge. He sentenced by Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt to serve 30 days in jail after a day-long trial in Chaves County magistrate court.

Mayor Dennis Kintigh, third from left, and Gov. Susana Martinez, standing behind Kintigh, greet President Barack Obama and the first family on June 17 at the Roswell International Air Center. The Obamas landed in Roswell during their vacation. To the right of first lady Michelle Obama are daughters Malia and Sasha. (File Photo)

JUNE

Polasek resigns — Roswell City Manager Steve Polasek announced his resignation as the city’s chief administrator to be closer to his family in Texas. Jonathan Phillips, director of administrative services for the city, was named interim city manager.

Primary results — Republicans Jeff Bilberry and T. Calder Ezzell prevailed June 7 in two GOP primary races for seats on the Chaves County Commission, while presidential candidates Hillary Rodham Clinton and Donald Trump carried Chaves County in their bids for New Mexico delegates to the upcoming national conventions. A total of 7,072 voters cast ballots in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Family murdered— On a balmy June 11 summer night in the northeast part of Roswell, possibly one of the worst crimes in city and county history occurred. Inside a single-family red-brick home, the bodies of five family members, a mother and four daughters, were discovered by an aunt and young cousin. Cynthia Villegas, 34, and her four daughters, Yamilen, 14; Cynthia Janeth, 11; Abby, 7; and Ida, 3; had been fatally shot. Police identified husband Juan David Villegas as a suspect in the murders.

Obama family lands here — President Barack Obama and the first family made a brief stop in Roswell on June 17 on their way to Carlsbad Caverns. About 20 members of the press watched as the presidential jet, Air Force One, landed at Roswell International Air Center. The president and first family were greeted by Mayor Dennis Kintigh and Gov. Susana Martinez. After a brief chat on the tarmac, the first family boarded a helicopter headed for Carlsbad.

The New Mexico Senior Olympics roadrunner mascot, aka Julio Flores of Roswell, poses with Rachel Valencia of Silver City, at the 2016 Summer Games opening ceremony. (File Photo)

JULY

NMMI turns 125 — A year-long celebration in honor of one of Roswell’s most esteemed institutions began July 1. Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle announced a few days earlier that he is designating July 2016 through July 2017 as NMMI’s “quasquicentennial – a year-long observance” that celebrates 125 years of duty, honor and achievement for NMMI. Alien City activities — The 2016 Roswell UFO Festival, held June 29 to July 3, brought about 15,000 people to the city from at least 34 states and 19 countries, with at least 2,220 visitors spending one or more nights at local lodging sites, according to event organizers. The year’s festival included more events and business participants than ever. Additionally, the Roswell Daily Record held an event of its own, the Roswell Incident, featuring some of the top UFO journalists, investigators and ex-government officials in the field.

Sex crime case — A former Roswell High School teacher accused of having sex with a student last fall has pleaded no contest to a felony charge and has received an 18-month deferred sentence as part of a plea deal. Kellie Nichole Hurst, 24, a long-term substitute teacher, pleaded no contest on to a fourth-degree felony charge of criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree (school personnel), with two other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Fifth Judicial District Judge Freddie Romero followed state sentencing recommendations in deferring the entire 18-month prison sentence pending 18 months of successful probation.

Senior Olympics opening — The 2016 Summer Games of the New Mexico Senior Olympics took a celebratory turn July 13 during the opening ceremony on the lawn of the Chaves County courthouse as hundreds of athletes and local dignitaries recognized participants’ efforts and heard the news that the 2019 National Senior Olympics will be held in Albuquerque.

Christian school closes — The parents of children who attend Valley Christian Academy received a letter from the president of the VCA Board of Directors, Jason Perry, informing them that the small, private school has been forced to close due to financial concerns. According to the VCA website, the school started in 2003.

Phillips opts out — Just weeks after assuming day-to-day control of a $117 million annual budget and a 600-position workforce, Roswell’s interim city manager, Jonathan Phillips, has submitted his resignation. The resignation follows the recent departure of city manager Steve Polasek. Both Polasek and Phillips worked for the city of Keller, Texas, before coming to Roswell less than two years ago.

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence speaks to a crowd of people at the New Mexico Military Institute on Aug. 16 during a campaign stop in Roswell. (File Photo)

AUGUST

Artesia cuts salaries — All of Artesia’s nearly 200 city employees have had their annual salaries and hourly pay rates suddenly reduced by 10 percent due to an economic decline in the City of Champions. The pay-cuts, which went into effect Aug. 1, were approved by the Artesia City Council by a 6-1 vote during a public City Council retreat on July 31.

Guerin was intoxicated — A toxicological report of the blood of Robert D. Guerin by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator found he had 0.22 milligrams per liter of methamphetamine and 0.12 grams per milliliter of ethanol in his blood at the time his was shot and killed by Roswell police in a March standoff. Experts and the report stated that the amounts were above legal or safe limits.

Pence rallies in Roswell — Calling Donald Trump the best hope for conservatism since Ronald Reagan, Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence spoke to an energized crowd of about 1,000 people on the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute.

Vet on trial — Numerous witnesses testified during a heated, daylong hearing over allegations that former contract veterinarian for the Roswell animal shelter provided inadequate care for suffering and emaciated animals and failed to live up to his oath and contractual obligations. The New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine disciplinary hearing was in response to 40-plus complaints filed against Gutierrez in connection to his operational management of Roswell Animal Control Services, the city’s 70-kennel animal shelter.

Grand jury disbanded — Judges of the Fifth Judicial District have disbanded a grand jury impaneled in Chaves County, citing financial constraints upon the judiciary, a move Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh called disappointing and disturbing.

SEPTEMBER

Artesia donation — An anonymous private donor has come forward to restore sudden pay-cuts for 62 police officers and firefighters in Artesia, although the city’s 120 other city employees will continue to take home reduced paychecks for the foreseeable future. Artesia Mayor Phil Burch said Sept. 15 that an anonymous donor has offered to make up the lost portion of salaries for the city’s 31 police officers and 31 firefighters. The Artesia City Council voted later in the month to accept the donation.

Booster arrested — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Sept. 15 related to the investigation of the Roswell High School Cheerleaders Booster Club. Former coach Deborah Perry, 58, and Booster Club President Kimberly Guerrero, 43, were each arrested on two counts of embezzlement over $20,000, second-degree felonies, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Candidate forum nixed — For the first general election since 1996, the Leadership Roswell Alumni Association will not host a candidate forum this year, due to a lack of participation from local Republican candidates. Roswell attorney Rick Kraft, who has hosted 33 local candidate forums in the past 20 years, said the cancellation of this year’s forum came after it was apparent only about half of the local candidates could participate.

OCTOBER

Solar Centers open — Next Era Energy Resources would like to continue expanding its solar properties in the Roswell area, an executive with the wholesale energy generator said at an official opening of the Roswell and Chaves County Solar Energy Centers. Located on about 1,400 acres northeast of Roswell on Wrangler Road, the two solar energy centers will generate up to 140 megawatts of electricity with its 600,000 solar panels. Xcel Energy has entered into 25-year contracts to purchase and distribute the electricity created, which can power up to 40,000 homes.

Donor identified — A private foundation based in Artesia is the source of a $350,000 grant to the city of Artesia that is being used to restore 10 percent pay-cuts for the city’s police officers, firefighters and two librarians, the Daily Record has learned after a public records request. The PY Foundation, whose president is Peyton Yates, offered the city the $350,000 grant to restore the pay-cuts imposed in August.

Vet gets disciplined — Veterinarian Dr. Leandro Gutierrez Jr. has been placed on professional probation for one year by the state Board of Veterinary Medicine following a three-day disciplinary hearing in August. He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine in connection to his management of the city shelter.

NOVEMBER

Dexter chief’s plea — After appealing earlier convictions to district court, the former Dexter police chief accepted a plea agreement that will keep him out of jail, while ensuring that he never is employed by law enforcement again in the state of New Mexico. Mario R. Contreras accepted a plea agreement in district court Nov. 2, without admitting guilt. He entered an Alford plea to one petty misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of stalking. Contreras, 45, previously had been convicted by a Chaves County jury on May 19 of one count of battery and one count of stalking.

GOP wins county seats — The three open seats for the five-member Chaves County Commission remains in Republican hands following voters’ decision Nov. 8 to give two contested seats and one uncontested seat to GOP candidates. Republican Robert B. Corn defeated Democrat Lee B. Sides for the District 4 seat on the County Commission; Republican T. Calder Ezzell Jr. defeated Democrat Sergio Gonzalez for the District 2 seat on the County Commission; and Republican Jeff Bilberry, 54, ran unopposed in the general election for the District 3 seat. In other races, Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, beat Merrie Lee Soules of Las Cruces in his re-election bid for the U.S. Houser; Republican Greg Nibert defeated Democrat Richard Garcia for the state House; and state Rep. James G. Townsend, R-Artesia, defeated Independent Freddie Joe Nichols III of Artesia for re-election to the state House.

Facebook mom wins appeal — Fifth Judicial District Judge James M. Hudson ruled in favor of Garza-Alvarez, the mother of a Sierra Middle School student whom police, school officials and the prosecutor said created a panic at the school last winter when she posted a comment on Facebook about a possible shooting at the school. Hudson dismissed a public nuisance citation the city of Roswell issued Garza-Alvarez after her Facebook post in January.

New murder makes 13 — Two men were arrested Nov. 24 and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, in conjunction with the Nov. 23 homicide of Jeremy Ridens, 35, of Roswell, bringing the total of homicides in Roswell in 2016 to 13.

Artesia gives bonuses — The Artesia City Council unanimously approved doubling the annual bonuses of city employees who had their pay rates cut in August and who are not eligible for a grant subsequently given to the city to restore the 10 percent pay-cuts of the city’s police officers and firefighters.

DECEMBER

RISD gets a ‘C’ — THE Roswell Independent School District went up a grade to earn a “C” from the state for the 2015-2016 academic year based on the performance of its 21 schools. Desspite what seems like lackluster scores, Superintendent Tom Burris said he is pleased with the district’s progress and says the district grade must be understood in context of what has occurred in education in New Mexico over the past few years.

Legionnaires back — The state Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases. NMDOH has identified six patients from Chaves County with confirmed Legionnaires’ disease since the first week of October. Two of the six cases, a 69-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman, have died. Where the outbreak too place, however, has not been released.

Another tuition increase — Students at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell once again will feel the pinch of state budget problems as tuition and fees will increase for the 2017-2018 academic year. Members of the Community College Board voted to approve increases in both per-credit-hour tuition and fees amounting to an increase of $9 a credit hour for 2017-2018 for in-district students, or those living in Chaves County.

Rec, aquatic center plans OK’d — The Roswell City Council voted by wide margins, but not unanimously, to move forward with plans to include an aquatic facility at a proposed recreation center, and to raise taxes to fund the project intended to fill the gap caused by the closing of two city recreational facilities in the last year. By 7-1 votes both times, the council approved resolutions to proceed with a water facility at the proposed recreation center at Cielo Grande Recreation Area, and to fund the estimated $18 million project by raising gross receipts taxes in the city.

Eckel pleads guilty — Prominent Roswell community member Sherry Eckel pleaded guilty to an embezzlement charge and been given a suspended sentence of nine years. Eckel, 65, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Carlsbad to a second-degree felony, embezzlement over $20,000, in an agreement that involved the dismissal of another count, unlawful obtaining or attempts to obtain dangerous drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Dr. Ben Smith had indicated in a civil lawsuit that Eckel had embezzled at least $300,000 from him from 2013 to 2015.

All photos used in the top local stories of 2016 are file photos from the Roswell Daily Record.

