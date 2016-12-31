Username: 1

With deep sorrow, the family of Paul J. Archuleta, 50, share his passing on Friday, December 30, 2016, in Albuquerque, NM. Paul was born September 4, 1966, to Clovis and Luticia Archuleta in Roswell, NM.

Paul married the love of his life, Angela, on January 1, 1992. He worked 20 years for the City of Roswell Street Department. Paul was an active member of Brown Pride Club and devoted his time to the toy runs.

Spending precious time with his grandkids was by far a favorite for Paul. He was always there for his family and friends whenever they needed help. Paul liked to hang out with his [auth] many friends and family, ride his motorcycle, drink his Bud Light (but not while he was riding!), and listening to music. The “Cowboys” consumed his football watching time.

Preceding Paul in death are both of his parents, Clovis and Luticia Archuleta; brothers and sisters: Jenny, Romona, Anna. Lewis, Michael, Richard, and Clovis JR; step-father, Tony Barela; nephew, Levi Archuleta; brother-in-law’s, Richard Lujan and Robert Lujan; sister-in-law, Ernestine De La Cruz; and his father-in-law, Martin Lujan.

Surviving to cherish Paul’s memory are his loving wife, Angela; son, John Romero and wife, Samantha; son, Isaac Archuleta; daughter, Monique Archuleta; son, Paul Archuleta; 3 precious grandchildren: grandson, Isaac Archuleta; granddaughter, Annaleecia Romero; and granddaughter, Pricilla Romero; sister, Tony Rodriguez; sister, Rosie Guevara; sister, Maria Archuleta; brother, Leroy Archuleta and wife, Cynthia; brother, Frank Archuleta and wife, Sylvia; and brother, Danny Archuleta and wife, Gloria.

Those chosen to honor Paul as his Honorary Pallbearers are: Leroy Archuleta, Chris Lujan, Juan Rodriguez, Albert Vallejos, Rick Gomez, Marcello De La Cerda, Pelon Hildago, Ramiro Andrade, Lorenzo Sanchez JR, Israel Archuleta, Rudy Archuleta, the Archuleta Family, the Lujan Family, and numerous other family and friends.

Serving as Pallbearers are: Isaac Archuleta, Paul Archuleta, John Romero, Andrew Valdez, Danny Boy Archuleta, Frank Archuleta, Vato Molinar and Larry Archuleta.

Visitation for Paul will be Tuesday, January 3, 2016, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory. A Rosary will be recited following at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of Life for Paul will be Wednesday, January 4, 2016, 1:00 PM, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Paul with his family in the online register at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Paul Archuleta’s family in their time of need.

