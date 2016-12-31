December 31, 2016 • Local Sports
Above: The Goddard Rockets take third in the 2016 Sunrise Optimist Poe Corn Invitational, Friday afternoon at Goddard High School. (Steve Notz Photo)
Below: Roswell guard Luke Lara gets his plate loaded up by Sunrise Optimist Club members during the Poe Corn Banquet Thursday at First Baptist Church. (Submitted Photo)
Above: Roswell guard Tarren Burrola [auth] fights for a loose ball with a Belen player Thursday. (David Rocha Photo)
Below: Roswell head coach Britt Cooper speaks with a referee during a game in the Coyote Den Thursday. (David Rocha Photo)
Above: Rocket point guard LeAnthoney Harrison splits the Artesia defense on his way to the hoop, Thursday at Goddard High. (Steve Notz Photo)
Below: Tournament director Tracy Mumford, left, presents Roswell High assistant boys basketball coach Chris Burrola with his first-place plaque in the coach’s division of the Poe Corn 3-Point Shootout, Thursday morning in the Coyote Den. Belen won the team 3-point competition and Belen’s Gabriel Chavira won the individual shootout. (Submitted Photo)
Above: Roswell’s four seniors, from left: DeAvion Allen, Melanie Martinez, Sheyanne Sandoval and Jaedyn De La Cerda. (David Rocha Photo)
Below: Goddard senior Kat Kolker (23) puts up a shot over Roswell’s DeAvion Allen (24) during the GHS Holiday Classic championship Thursday at Goddard High School. (Steve Notz Photo)
