Indiana’s De’Ron Davis (20) has his shot blocked by Louisville’s Anas Mahmoud during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points and Deng Adel had 17 as No. 6 Louisville pulled away from No. 16 Indiana 77-62 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (12-2) closed out their non-conference schedule with three wins over Top 20 teams.

OG Anunoby finished with 14 points and James Blackmon Jr. added 10 as the Hoosiers (10-4) lost for the second time in [auth] four days.

Louisville broke open a close game with a 15-4 run late in the first half and led 39-27 at halftime.

Indiana used a 13-4 spurt to cut the Cardinals’ 14-point lead to 50-44 with 12:20 left, but Mitchell scored eight straight points for Louisville to make it 58-46 and the Hoosiers never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

The Cardinals held one of the nation’s best offensive teams to 32.2 percent shooting, a season-low point total and forced 14 turnovers.

Blackmon had a career-high 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who lost consecutive games for the first time since March 2015, when they were knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals are making a case to be dubbed the Indiana state champs. They have already beaten Purdue and Evansville at home, the Hoosiers in Indy and have two games left against No. 24 Notre Dame. Win those and it would be a perfect run. A split with Virginia and Indiana this week probably will be enough to keep Louisville in the Top 10, too.

Indiana: The defending Big Ten champs have lost four times in the state of Indiana this season — twice at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, once at Assembly Hall and once at Fort Wayne. Two losses this week won’t make fans happy and could prompt pollsters to drop the Hoosiers out of the Top 25 for the first time all season.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals will make their second straight trip to the Hoosier State on Wednesday when they visit No. 24 Notre Dame.

Indiana: Will try to rebound again when it hosts No. 14 Wisconsin on Tuesday.