John Alexander Mihm, of Tucumcari, New Mexico, beloved son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 19, 2016. John was born in Malden, Massachusetts and moved to New Mexico as a young child.

John received an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University and moved to Tucumcari in 2006. John has been an optician since 1986. He was a partner in Buena Vista Laboratories and [auth] Optical Retail Shop. John served on the Tucumcari City Commission, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Mason, member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, served on the Tucumcari Chamber of Commerce, member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and St. Anne’s Catholic Church. John was a veteran, and served in the United States Air Force.

Everyone who knew John loved him as a dear friend. Some of his greatest joys were entertaining in his home (especially with home-cooked Italian meals), boating in the summertime, collecting vintage cars, spending holidays and special occasions with his family. He was the first to offer help when anyone was in need.

John is survived by his mother, Joan Boue and husband Hudson, sister Lisa Vellekamp and brother-in-law Phil, niece Adina Francis and husband Tim, niece Susanna Reyand and husband Isaac, great-nephew Benaiah and great-niece Sofia. John is preceded in death by his father, John J. Mihm.

A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Tucumcari Convention Center, 1500 West Route 66 Tucumcari, NM.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society PO Box 815, Tucumcari, NM 88401.

