James Sombke, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, December 30, 2016. He was born on October 29, 1933 in South Dakota to Clarence and Flora Sombke. He is survived by his wife Esperanza (Hope); sons Jimmy and Gary and wife Audra; grandsons Aaron, Bruce, Neil and Boyd Sombke: brothers Harlowe and wife Myrtle, Gene and wife Marsha, sisters Deloris, Janise, Norma and husband Marlin, Beverly and Betty-Ann and husband Ruben.

James joined the United States Air Force at 18. While stationed in Roswell, New Mexico, he [auth] met his future wife Esperanza (Hope) through mutual friends. The two were married on April 16, 1961. He retired from the Air Force in 1971 and settled in Roswell with his wife and two sons. Afterwards, he went to work for Ray Bell oil company where he retired again after 20 years.

James kept busy after retirement. On top of playing countless rounds of golf with friends and maintaining an excellent yard, he always found the time to help others even if they didn’t ask. His love and dedication to his fellow man was a characteristic admired by his children and grandchildren. He believed that if he was capable of helping someone, then it was his duty to help.

James was considered by many of his family to be their first and greatest hero. He had a significant impact on all the lives he touched. For his sons and grandsons, he was an example of excellent work ethic and selfless service. He blessed his family with love and encouraged them with hope.

James served for 21 years in defense of the country he loves before retiring as a Master Sergeant. He lovingly gave 35 years of missionary and leadership services for his Lord and Savior through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. While he will be missed by loved ones here, there is no doubt that heaven has received a great addition.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Country Club Rd., with a viewing starting at 1 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.

