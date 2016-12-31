Username: 1

Advertising





Ernest Eugene Smith, 81, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 in the comfort of his own home. He was a graduate of Dexter High School in Dexter, NM. He was [auth] preceded in death by his father Ernest Smith, his mother Nora Smith and sister Lyndall Hodges. He is survived by his wife Wendy Smith, brothers: Richard Smith and David Smith, and sisters: Marilyn Capps and Sandy Remy.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957 and in the Naval Reserves from 1962-1968, spanning both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, IL., or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and please visit the online “Life Remembered Story” at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« James Sombke