Celebrating 125 years
Above: New Mexico Military [auth] Institute’s Deputy Commandant of Operations Ltc. Col. Ira Davis leads the Broncos onto Colt Field Oct. 22 during the Institute’s Homecoming game, which helped mark NMMI’s 125th anniversary.
Below: The Roswell Daily Record celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2016, bringing news to the Roswell community since March 6, 1891. The RDR hosted a celebration to honor this milestone with tours, giveaways and a visit from Mayor Dennis Kintigh proclaiming March 6 as “Roswell Daily Record Day.” (File Photos, Roswell Daily Record.)
Related Posts
« John Alexander Mihm Wunn has a winning touch with elders »