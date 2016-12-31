MENU
125anniversary1

Celebrating 125 years

December 31, 2016 • Local News

Above: New Mexico Military [auth] Institute’s Deputy Commandant of Operations Ltc. Col. Ira Davis leads the Broncos onto Colt Field Oct. 22 during the Institute’s Homecoming game, which helped mark NMMI’s 125th anniversary.

Below: The Roswell Daily Record celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2016, bringing news to the Roswell community since March 6, 1891. The RDR hosted a celebration to honor this milestone with tours, giveaways and a visit from Mayor Dennis Kintigh proclaiming March 6 as “Roswell Daily Record Day.” (File Photos, Roswell Daily Record.)

125anniversary2

