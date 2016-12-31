Username: 1

Leading up to the biggest football game of the year, New Mexico Albertsons Market stores will participate in the national Souper Bowl of [auth] Caring food drive. From now until Feb. 5, all locations will accept food and monetary donations, which will directly benefit local organizations throughout New Mexico.

Customers can purchase pre-packaged bags of food for $8, or donate any monetary amount through the register at check out. In a nationwide effort to eliminate hunger and poverty through the Souper Bowl of Caring campaign, all New Mexico store donations will be collected on behalf of local food pantries, soup kitchens and other organizations listed below.

• Roswell – Harvest Ministries and The Salvation Army

• Hobbs – Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen

• Alamogordo – The Salvation Army

• Capitan – Angus Church of the Nazarene/Food 4 Kids

• Carlsbad – Jonah’s Food Pantry

“We’ve just passed a holiday that centers around great family meals so let’s take a moment to remember there are food-insecure families right here in our area in need of daily help,” said Mary Myers, communications and community relations manager for The United Family, the parent company of Albertsons. “Souper Bowl of Caring provides a great opportunity for our guests to help make an impact on their communities by donating to local area food banks without having to go out of their way.”

Souper Bowl of Caring is a nationwide youth-led movement of community organizations, businesses and compassionate individuals joining together to tackle hunger and poverty in local communities. In 2016, the Souper Bowl of Caring campaign generated $10.5 million in donations by the Big Game day, 100 percent of which went directly to community food banks, soup kitchens or other local charities.

The United Family is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 41 communities in West Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth and New Mexico. It is a self-distributing company with headquarters in Lubbock and distribution centers in Lubbock and Roanoke.

